The day after Thanksgiving was a beautiful day for shopping — or at least a colorful one.

Shoppers colored Main Street in Lewiston by wearing flannels to score sales on holiday items during Plaid Friday. Started by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, the not-for-profit group that promotes downtown Lewiston’s commercial district, Plaid Friday is a small-business alternative to Black Friday. The event rewarded patrons who wore plaid with discounts and giveaways, and promotions will continue today as the local stores mark Small Business Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you