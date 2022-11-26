The day after Thanksgiving was a beautiful day for shopping — or at least a colorful one.
Shoppers colored Main Street in Lewiston by wearing flannels to score sales on holiday items during Plaid Friday. Started by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, the not-for-profit group that promotes downtown Lewiston’s commercial district, Plaid Friday is a small-business alternative to Black Friday. The event rewarded patrons who wore plaid with discounts and giveaways, and promotions will continue today as the local stores mark Small Business Saturday.
The sales were so great, Santa had to send in reinforcements to the valley. Butch Aiken, who subbed in for Santa, waved at passing cars and gave kids hugs on Main Street. Aiken, a lifelong Lewiston resident, has been gladly answering Santa’s calls for about 40 years. He said he keeps putting on the red suit Mr. Claus lent him because of the kids.
Aiken believes Christmas is for the children, and added it’s a great time of year to behave. He said Santa’s best advice is to treat everybody with respect and treat others better than they’d like to be treated.
Nez Perce Tourism participated in Plaid Friday by offering 25% off storewide and a special offer of buy one, get one free 2023 Hells Canyon jet boat tours. Stacia Morfin, chief executive officer, founded Nez Perce Tourism in 2019 as a way for Indigenous people to share their voices and stories. The woman-owned, Native-owned company offers Nimiipuu tours within the Pacific Northwest to provide education on Indigenous history and cultural identity. The organization has a gift shop, Nez Perce Traditions, located in Newberry Square.
“I found out that there were hundreds of businesses in the (Palouse) region who were sharing the Nez Perce story but it wasn’t from the people,” Morfin said. “Some of the information was inaccurate, and I found there was a big demand for us to be in the space, so that’s what we did.”
Nez Perce Tourism is made up of a team of 55 drummers, singers, dancers and performers of all ages. Morfin said the organization provides a neat way for intergenerational learning and cultural identity to be shared within the community.
Nez Perce Traditions’ 25% off storewide sale will continue today.
The Diamond Shop offered 50% off all Fiesta Ware and 50% off standing stockings during Plaid Friday. Co-owner DeAnna Haines said the store is family-centered, having been passed down for three generations since it was established in 1926. First opened as an ophthalmology practice and jewelry business, the shop has expanded into three stores selling clothes, jewelry and gifts.
The Diamond Shop will continue its deals over the weekend, participating in Small Business Saturday. The store is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Courtney and Jacquelyn Moreno, of Culdesac, said they love The Diamond Shop and buy clothes from the store often. They said it’s important to shop local because small businesses need support and encouragement from the community.
Iconique clothing store had a 30% off storewide sale, offered a free gift with every purchase and people who spent over $100 were entered into a drawing for gift cards and additional rewards. Owner Michelle Roby said the business celebrated its one-year anniversary this month. She said shopping locally puts money back into the community and is especially important around the holiday season. The store’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Erin Clovis, of Clarkston, stopped by Iconique and different shops in downtown Lewiston. She said she came to Plaid Friday to find fun items and to get out and about. She mentioned all shops were busy and she’s glad others were shopping locally.