Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
COUNCIL, Idaho — The alleged gunman who reportedly opened fired on deputies near New Meadows on March 29 told a woman “it’s going to get western like Tombstone,” if police were called, according to testimony at a court hearing in Council last week.
Shortly after a five-day manhunt ended with his arrest, William “Bill” James told Adams County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Sean Moore that he “had to do something” after warning the woman not to report his protection order violation.
“When she threatened to call law enforcement, he said ‘call the cops and it’s going to get western like Tombstone,’ ” Moore testified before Adams County Magistrate John Meienhofer during the hearing at the Adams County Courthouse.
Meienhofer upheld six felony charges facing James and bound him over to Third District Judicial Court, the next step toward a jury trial. James’ district court arraignment is set for next Friday at 9:30 a.m.
James, 24, of Cambridge, is facing two counts of attempted murder on law enforcement officers, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of assault with intent to commit a serious felony.
Moore, who helped arrest James after midnight April 4, interviewed James for about four minutes following the arrest.
James reportedly admitted to firing a Yugoslavian SKS semi-automatic rifle at Adams County deputies Nikki Sauerland and Randall Benavides, calling them “guilty bystanders” of a dispute between him and the woman, Moore said.
The woman reported the protection order violation that led to the shootout, then notified police later that week when James returned to her property, leading to his arrest later that night, Moore said.
Benavides and Sauerland also testified during last week’s preliminary hearing, with each saying they feared for their lives as bullets struck close to them.
“Besides it being my birthday, it was also a pretty traumatic event, ” Sauerland said when asked if she remembered the events of that day.
The first shots were heard when Sauerland had just arrived and left her patrol car, and when Benavides was starting over a fence to approach James’ last known location near a barn on the west side of the property.
Both turned and ran for cover behind their patrol cars as James allegedly continued to fire toward them from cover in the barn.
“It felt like forever,” Benavides told the court. “We took what felt like a lot of rounds coming toward us.”
Benavides could hear shots hitting near him, but noted he saw “at least one” bullet come close to hitting Sauerland.
Images admitted as evidence during the hearing showed more than 50 evidence markers indicating bullet damage to Sauerland’s patrol car and possessions inside, including a shredded file folder.
“They (the bullets) were close enough to me that I feared for my life,” Sauerland said. “That was kind of my first time having shots come at me.”
Four other bystanders were near them when the shooting started, including a woman and two children, the deputies said.
Neither deputy could put a number on the total shots fired, but described them as “rapid” with occasional “lulls.”
The firing did not stop until off-duty Idaho Department of Fish and Game Conservation Officer Randy Martinez, who happened to be across the street at a friend’s house, returned fire on the gunman with his pistol, the deputies said.
As the gunman fled from Martinez’s return fire, Benavides testified that he “clearly” saw James running from the scene with a rifle.
However, neither deputy could positively identify James as the shooter because the gunman was behind cover about 100 yards away, a point emphasized by defense attorney Aaron Hooper of Boise.
“I couldn’t see him in the barn without chancing getting shot in the head from peeking up,” Sauerland said.
Hooper also noted that Benavides only heard bullets hitting near him, but did not actually see any hit near him.
His patrol car was also undamaged and Sauerland could not say she saw bullets hit near him because she was facing the opposite direction in cover.
“So, safe to say, you don’t know whether James was aiming the gun directly at you,” Hooper said to Benavides.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday