Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
MCCALL -- Brundage Mountain Resort’s plans to build 88 homes near the resort’s base area were granted approval Tuesday by Adams County commissioners.
The approval marks the first phase of development for Brundage Mountain Village as envisioned by a 2009 master plan that calls for 1,200 homes, townhomes and hotel rooms to be built at the resort.
“What we are doing is basically putting into effect approvals that are 13 years old,” said Hethe Clark, a Boise lawyer who represented Brundage during a public hearing.
It will take two years to build roads and utility lines to serve “Northwoods,” the name for the 88 homes and townhomes in phase one, Brundage President Bob Looper said.
Northwoods would be built on 37.5 acres of private land near the resort’s base area and would feature ski-in and ski-out access off the existing Lower Rodeo ski run.
Plans call for 21 single-family custom homes to be built on lots ranging from about a half-acre to 1.2 acres.
Clustered cottage sites would contain 22 homes on about 3.5 acres, while 45 multi-family townhomes would be built on 6 acres.
The resort plans to file plans with the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission for a second phase of development by the end of the summer, Looper said.
Looper expects phase two to add 60 to 80 hotel rooms and about 50 more homes and townhomes.
“We probably aren’t any farther out than those first two phases,” he said.
Northwoods accounts for about 7% of the 1,200 homes, townhomes and hotel rooms previously approved for 388 acres of private land owned by the resort that surrounds the existing base area.
Access to Northwoods will be from two private roads built off Goose Lake Road just beyond the current entrance to the resort.
A 3,000-foot stretch of Goose Lake Road past the resort’s entrance would be paved to reach the Northwoods as part of phase one construction, according to plans.
On-site sewage treatment would also be built to serve the homes. No septic tanks would be allowed.
A network of pedestrian and bicyclist trails would link the residential area to the resort’s nearby base area, as well as trails in Bear Basin near McCall and around Goose Creek.
The 388 acres of private land slated for residential development was acquired in a land trade with the Payette National Forest in 2006.
McCall resident David Gallipoli urged commissioners to postpone approval until additional studies on wildfire danger, water, wildlife and impacts to local economies are completed.
“If you don’t scrutinize (the resort’s) plans, their plans will lead to issues devastating to our communities, forests, water and wildlife,” Gallipoli said.
McCall Area Snowmobile Club President Mark Wood asked how the project would affect a stretch of Goose Lake Road that currently serves as a groomed snowmobile trail in the winter.
The resort operates under a permit from the Payette National Forest that allows ski runs and infrastructure on federal land. In 2020, the permit was extended through 2060.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Pomeroy All-Class Reunion set for June
POMEROY -- The Pomeroy All-Class Reunion planning committee is formalizing plans to hold the 2022 reunions at the Dick Brown Building at the Garfield County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 10, at 11 a.m.
After the cancellation of two reunion events, 2020 and 2021, the Pomeroy All-Class Reunion planning committee are making plans which will include considerations for those COVID-19 safety requirements at the time of the event.
A program to recognize classes who missed their 50- and 60-year reunions the past two years will be honored with the current 50- and 60-year grads this year. Those mature graduates with 70 or more years following graduation will also be introduced.
Tables for classes not being honored will be labeled for graduates to sit with their respective classes as they reconnect with friends and enjoy the program.
Tickets to attend the event will include a meal with the price to be set at a later date.
Further information will be forthcoming. Those with questions may contact Wayne Davis at daviswr44@gmail.com.
— East Washingtonian (Pomeroy), Thursday