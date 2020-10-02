Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman and Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz were installed this week to leadership positions in the Idaho Association of Counties.
Ackerman, who has been the county clerk since 2011 and has worked for Idaho County for 30 years, will serve as president of the association, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to the improvement of Idaho’s 44 counties.
Goetz was elected first-vice president of the group during its annual meeting held virtually Wednesday.
Ackerman also has served as president of the Idaho Association of Commissioners and Clerks, chairwoman of the association’s ethics committee and chairwoman of the association’s District 2.
“I have benefited much from my years of participation in IAC,” Ackerman said. “As President, I look forward to giving back to the organization and my fellow elected officials across the state.”