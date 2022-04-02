Achieving the perfect arch

Austin Johnson/Tribune Esthetician Paige Valpey, right, shapes Moscow resident Bekka Poznick’s eyebrows Friday at Valpey’s salon, Paej Aesthetics, on Main Street in downtown Lewiston.

Esthetician Paige Valpey, right, shapes Moscow resident Bekka Poznick’s eyebrows Friday at Velpey’s salon, Paej Aesthetics, on Main Street in downtown Lewiston.