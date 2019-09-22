A vehicle and bicycle collided Friday at the intersection of 14th Avenue and 15th Street in Lewiston.
According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, the bicyclist, a 10-year-old boy, was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he was treated for his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
A 2008 Chevrolet van driven by Heather Hammons, 35, of Lewiston, was southbound on 15th Street when the bicyclist failed to yield the right of way and was struck in the intersection, police said. Neither Hammons nor her two juvenile passengers were injured.
The major collision investigation team was called to investigate, and the intersection was closed for approximately two hours, police said.
Any witnesses are being encouraged to contact Sgt. Craig Roberts at the Lewiston Police Department by calling (208) 746-0171.