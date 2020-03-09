WORLEY — A head-on collision shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday four miles south of Worley on U.S. Highway 95 sent five people to area hospitals and blocked the highway for three hours, Idaho State Police said.
Brian J. Ethridge, 44, of St. Maries, was driving north in his 2017 Dodge Ram pickup when the pickup truck fishtailed, and Ethridge lost control of the vehicle that veered into the southbound lane colliding with a 2020 Toyota pickup truck driven by Andy D. Lewis, 38, of St. Maries, an ISP news release said.
Lewis’ truck continued off the southbound shoulder coming to rest near some trees, and Ethridge’s truck came to rest in the highway blocking both lanes, the news release said.
Ethridge and his two passengers Bambi J. Ford, 53, of Spokane, and Tarel L. Ethridge, 40, of St. Maries, were taken to Kootenai Health by ambulance.
Lewis and his passenger, Kristina K. Lancaster, 29, of St. Maries, were taken to Benewah Community Hospital by ambulance.
All were wearing seatbelts, according to the news release.