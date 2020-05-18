GRANITE POINT — An accident Sunday afternoon sent one vehicle into the Snake River on Wawawai Road near Granite Point, but information on any injuries was not immediately available.
Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers was still awaiting information on the crash as of press time Sunday night and couldn’t confirm any details.
But Asotin County Fire District Chief Noel Hardin confirmed that his department’s aquatic unit was called to the scene shortly after 3 p.m., but it was sent back to the station while en route because all of the occupants of the vehicle in the river were able to escape.