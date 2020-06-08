WAWAWAI LANDING — Lewiston Fire ambulance and rescue crews and Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at Wawawai Landing Sunday afternoon at about 4 p.m. that sent six people to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said.
Both vehicles were westbound on Wawawai Road when a Toyota pickup truck that was in front of a Toyota Avalon turned left into Wawawai Landing just as the Toyota Avalon started to pass the truck. The Avalon collided with the truck and went into a ravine at Wawawai Landing, Whitman County Sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Brown said.
There were two people in the pickup truck and four in the car, Brown said. The names of the people transported, which included both drivers, were not released. Whitman County Sheriff’s Office may have more information about the accident today.