TWIN FALLS — Potato manufacturing company Lamb Weston has announced that an employee at its Twin Falls facility died in an industrial accident this week.
Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said Sadia Kawa, 48, died in the accident Wednesday, the Idaho State Journal reported.
The plant is currently closed and an investigation is ongoing, Lamb Weston spokeswoman Shelby Stoolman said. No other details about the accident were released.
“We are heartbroken over the tragic loss of a team member today, and we offer our sincere condolences to Ms. Kawa’s family and friends for their loss,” Stoolman said.
Lamb Weston produces frozen potato products in Twin Falls that are sold to retailers across the country.