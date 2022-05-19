Most of the backwoods gems in Clearwater County require a significant amount of time and effort to visit. But there are a few destinations that are relatively easy to reach.
One such spot is Deer Creek Reservoir, a 65-acre body of water created in 2004 for the purpose of giving locals an accessible fishing hole.
The road to the reservoir is all paved highway until the last 1½-mile stretch, which is a well-maintained gravel road. At the site are two large docks, a boat launch, a vault toilet, plenty of parking — and it’s handicap accessible. The lake is stocked with a variety of trout.
The still waters are surrounded by a dense thicket of pine trees. Eagles and hawks glide overhear, and deer can be spotted on the banks of the reservoir. There aren’t hiking trials, but children will find plenty of areas to explore.
The lake is open to fishing year-round, but the access road is closed to motorized traffic from October to early May. And on the water, a no-wake rule is always in effect for boats.
No one would confuse this spot with the well-known and rugged North Fork of the Clearwater River, which is at least another hour of driving away and requires sure-footing for anyone planning to wet a line. For seniors or families with children, a Deer Creek Reservoir fishing trip might be a better option.
The reservoir is 11 miles north of Pierce, most of which is traversed on State Highway 11. The lake is even closer to the former Potlatch Corp. company town of Headquarters, which was bustling in the mid-20th century but is now almost a ghost town.
Deer Creek Reservoir was built on donated Potlatch land by the Idaho Fish and Game Department.
Anglers can also try their luck at another man-made body of water, Deyo Reservoir, which opened to the public in 2013. That spot is near Weippe and also features easy access to fishing, and, unlike at Deer Creek, camping is allowed.
A day trip to either reservoir can also be served with a side dish of Idaho history. The Weippe Prairie is where the Nez Perce Tribe first had contact with the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1805, and gold was discovered near Pierce in 1860, the incident that eventually led to Idaho becoming a state. n
Deer Creek Reservoir
LOCATION: From Pierce, travel north on State Highway 11, turn right at Fish and Game access sign near historic Townsite 4, travel 1.5 miles.
WHAT YOU’LL DO: Fishing, wildlife spotting.
DIFFICULTY: 1 out of 5.
DON’T FORGET: Fishing gear, fishing license, sunscreen, drinks and snacks.
NEARBY SITES OF INTEREST: Deyo Reservoir near Weippe, which also provides easy access to fishing; J. Howard Bradbury Memorial Logging Museum, open seasonally in Pierce.
WATERING HOLE: To judge by its Facebook page, it’s a party most nights at the Flame Bar in Pierce.