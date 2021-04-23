Abundant blooms

Gary Snyder, of Lewiston, heads to the back of his garden Thursday as he finishes trimming around some yellow flowers. “I got so many plants, I can’t remember the names of all of them,” Snyder said.

 August Frank/Tribune

