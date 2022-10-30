Abortion on front burner at lt. governor debate

Idaho lieutenant governor candidates Terri Pickens Manweiler and Scott Bedke shake hands at the end of their Oct. 28 debate. (Courtesy of Aaron Kunz/Idaho Public Television),

 Aaron Kunz/Idaho Public Television

Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens-Manweiler.

The debate between Bedke — speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives from Oakley — and Pickens-Manweiler — a trial attorney, certified mediator and Democrat from Boise — was part of the Idaho Debates series. It took place in a Boise television studio and was broadcast live statewide and streamed online.

