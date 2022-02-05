ABC photography

Clarkston High School juniors Emma Martin, 17, left, and Journey Hooley, 16, work on an assignment for their digital photography class Tuesday at Pioneer Park in Lewiston. The project prompt asked students to take photos of objects that were shaped like letters of the alphabet. Martin, manning the camera, captures the elusive letter “S” in a ladder at the park playground as Hooley checks their list for letters they still needed.
