The American Association of Retired Persons free annual tax aid program returns Feb. 7 in Lewiston.
“We will be preparing taxes utilizing the drop-off method at the Salvation Army site,” said Theresa Wessels, the program’s local site coordinator.
The same method — in which clients drop off their tax documents by appointment and return later the same day to sign their completed paperwork for filing — was used for last year’s tax season because of the pandemic.
The service is offered Monday through Thursday through April 12. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (208) 717-4520.
“It goes right to my voice mail, and I can call them back,” Wessels said, to get customers on the schedule and let them know what tax documents they’ll need to bring for the program’s volunteer tax preparers.