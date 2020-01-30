The AARP Foundation will provide free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide Program, which starts next week.
The service is available to low- and middle-income taxpayers, with an emphasis on those ages 60 and older. Tax-Aide can provide assistance with most forms, including 1040 and supporting schedules, EIC, child tax credit, other dependent credit, education credits and Schedule C if no inventory, employees or depreciation.
Assistance will be offered starting Monday and running through April 10 at these sites:
Salvation Army Meal Site, 1220 21st St., Lewiston, 9 a.m. to noon, Mondays through Thursdays.
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays.
Pullman Senior Center, 325 S.E. Paradise St., Pullman, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays.
Taxpayers must bring Social Security cards, photo identification, and all income and expense documents. Previous years’ tax returns are requested.
More information is available at (208) 882-5406.