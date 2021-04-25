ASOTIN — Turns out, absence does make the heart grow fonder.
After the pandemic spoiled the fun in 2020, folks at the Asotin County Fair this weekend seemed especially grateful to watch a parade, visit with old friends and stroll through the fairgrounds.
“We really missed it last year, so we’re very excited to be here,” said Stephanie Knewbow, a 38-year-old Clarkston resident. “As soon as I said we were going to the parade, the kids got all decked out in their best cowboy clothes and couldn’t wait to get here.”
Judging by the smiles and cheerful vibe along the parade route, a lot of people were happy to be outside with their families and neighbors. Police and fire trucks led the procession along Second Street, followed by an array of dancers, the grand marshals, classic cars, and royalty on horses.
Nora Knewbow, 7, Sam Knewbow, 3, and Alaina Larsen, 6, hopped up and down when the first entry came into view. In addition to candy, they had a few other things on their wish list.
“Alaina is on the hunt for a goat today,” Knewbow said. “Nora wants a horse, and Sam is looking for a tractor. I guess I should’ve brought a trailer.”
Rod Sangster, 73, of Clarkston, said he’s only missed one fair in his life, and that was when he was serving his country in Vietnam.
“I’ve been involved in the fair my whole life,” Sangster said. “I like it when the community gets together and shakes off the winter doldrums. In spite of the times, we’ve got a pretty, darn good crowd here.”
The cowboy breakfast on Saturday morning was a success, said fair board member Steve Mullins, 56, of Clarkston. His family has been serving pancakes and sausage at the annual event for decades.
“It’s just so great to see people out and about,” Mullins said. “We had a great turnout for the breakfast, and I think it’s been a good fair so far.”
Some aspects of the Asotin County Fair have been scaled back, due to COVID-19. The downtown carnival wasn’t able to operate this year, and the Hells Canyon Rodeo has been postponed. Masks are required to enter the fairgrounds and social distancing is recommended.
“We’ll get back to everything next year,” predicted Paula Ebsen, 85, of Clarkston.
Ebsen, who grew up in Asotin and reigned as fair queen in 1948, said the fair is always a good outing, especially after a year of isolation and cancellations. “My social life went to s---,” she said with a laugh.
Virginia Collier, 84, who was born and raised in Asotin, said she “absolutely” would not skip the fair.
“I’m glad to see so many parade entries,” Collier said from her prime viewing spot in back of a pickup-truck. “We weren’t sure how it would be this year. We went to the cowboy breakfast earlier, to socialize, and we’ll be watching the great-grandkids fitting and showing their animals later today. I’d say the fair is turning out pretty good, and it’s not raining.”
Lisa Johnsen, 62, of Clarkston, said she has many fond memories of watching fair parades at her grandfather’s old service station in Asotin. The fair and rodeo have always been a favorite springtime tradition for her family.
“It’s just so nice to be out and seeing people again,” Johnsen said. “I love it.”
Belinda Larsen, 60, of Clarkston, said the last parade in town before the pandemic arrived was Asotin’s Christmas parade in 2019. Now the Asotin County Fair has the honor of being the first regional parade in 2021. This year’s theme was “Country Fun for Everyone.”
“This fair and parade just speak volumes about the community and hometown,” Larsen said. “I’ve always come to the fair, even when I lived in Texas, Wyoming and Montana. We headed home every year for this.”
Fair board members said attendance seems to be steady, and the entertainment has been popular. Rides on a “Zombie Monster Truck” were a big draw for the kids, along with the cotton candy, funnel cakes and other goodies. There aren’t as many vendors as usual, but fair officials expect things to be back to normal in 2022.
The barns had plenty of action on Saturday, as 4-H kids prepared to sell their animals at the livestock auction. By afternoon, the stands were filled with bidders who came to support the youngsters.
Today the barns and exhibit halls will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the popular kids’ rodeo begins at 11 a.m. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and youth. Parking lot prices near the fairgrounds are $5.
