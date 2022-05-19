Palouse Falls is arguably one of the most scenic views in the Inland Northwest.
The Palouse River drops 200 feet into the pool below and the river continues on. The river flows into a canyon that can be seen for miles at the viewpoint at the Palouse Fall State Park Heritage Site.
When you arrive, it can be difficult to figure out which is the more spectacular view, the churning water flowing down the waterfall, often glittering in the sunlight to create reflective rainbows, or the carved canyon that follows the river south with deep cuts in the basalt columns that you can see bend and curve with the Palouse River.
Either way you want to look at it, Palouse Falls is a must-see for anyone who calls the Pacific Northwest home. In 2014, it was named Washington’s state waterfall.
The falls is a popular stop but it’s often a singular destination. “Off the beaten path” is a good way to describe the road to Palouse Falls as there aren’t many towns or destination points along the way. Still, it’s within an hour of the Quad Cities of Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow and Pullman, and makes for an easy daytrip.
Once you arrive at the park (and either pay the fee or have your Discovery Pass), there is a walkway that describes the geological history of the area. The paths are paved and are accessible for all types of walkers. There are plenty of picnic areas, both covered and uncovered, so visitors can enjoy their lunch and take in the views.
There are three viewpoints offered along a fenced ridge and walkway, which allow for safe and close observation and photo-taking. It also provides different angles and perspectives of the falls and the canyon. It’s also an opportunity to look at wildlife.
Palouse Falls is a remote area with limited or no cellphone service. Summer months are hot and dry so be sure to bring water. There is also no camping and trailer RV parking is not available. n
Palouse Falls
LOCATION: For those traveling from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the Camas Prairie, the easiest route is through Pomeroy (about 50 minutes). Follow U.S. Highway 12 west, then turn onto Washington State Route 261, then turn onto the Palouse Falls Road, which will take you directly to Palouse Falls State Park. Those on the Palouse can take a more direct approach from Washtucna (about 24 minutes), through there you can follow Washington State Route 261, then turn onto Palouse Falls Road that leads straight into the park.
WHAT YOU’LL DO: Observe the beauty of Palouse Falls. There are also short walking paths, picnic areas and restrooms.
DIFFICULTY: 1 out of 5. The walking path is fairly level and is accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
DON’T FORGET: Water, food for a picnic and a camera to take stunning photos. You must also bring your Discovery Pass or be prepared to pay the $10 day pass.
NEARBY SITES OF INTEREST: For those heading through Washtucna, be sure to stop at That NW Bus on Main Street. The former school bus covered in vibrant paint and graffiti became a social media sensation using the hashtag #thatNWbus. For those coming from Pomeroy looking for outdoor attractions, there is Lyons Ferry State Park, about 15 minutes south of Palouse Falls, which has boating, fishing and swimming activities.