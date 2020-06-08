A wait 12 years in the making

While waiting in line, Levi Lathrop cheers on a classmate who is receiving a diploma out in front on Clarkston High School during the graduation parade. The class of 2020, which was made up of 207 students, snaked through Clarkston on Saturday, starting at Lincoln Middle School and ending at the high school parking lot.
