RL Rowland (left), of Boise, and Dave Koehler, of Lewiston, search through a paddling of ducks with binoculars and a telescope lense in hopes of spotting an American black duck Monday afternoon in a pond along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail. The duck has been spotted only a handful of times in Idaho and was last seen in Lewiston in 2000 at Mann Lake. It typically lives on the East Coast, so when word of it being in Lewiston began to circulate, many birders sought out an opportunity to see it out of its natural geographical habitat.
