One by one Saturday, members of the Clarkston Lions Club replaced the hundreds of lights that make up the Christmas star on a hillside high above the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
With a brisk wind blowing across the steep slope, the men worked in pairs, with one removing the old, yellowed LED bulbs and the next replacing them with bright new ones.
Club member Barry Pemberton, of Clarkston, and his friend Don Houdeshell, of Asotin, formed one of the teams. Pemberton, a club member since 2005, is a veteran of the operation. But for Houdeshell it was all new.
“It’s incredible. I love the view,” he said. “But it’s pretty steep, a little tricky. You don’t want to start rolling downhill.”
The club members and friends made quick work of the annual chore.
“We’ve been doing it so long that these guys all know what they should be doing,” said Randy Servatius, of Clarkston, the co-chairman of the club’s Christmas star committee.
Still the operation was not without a hiccup or two. When the last bulb was replaced and the breaker thrown during a test run, one point of the star failed to light. Servatius and Beutler had to follow about a hundred feet of wire before finding a cut in the line. With a mobile repair kit, they patched the break. This time, when the breaker was flipped, juice flowed to all five points.
If it seems early for the star, it is. The display that shines above the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley each holiday season is about three weeks ahead of its regular schedule.
“We normally turn it on the same day as the (Clarkston lighted) Christmas Parade, and they are not having the parade this year, from my understanding, because of coronavirus,” said Servatius.
Club members decided the star might serve as a twinkle of inspiration, a reminder of the good in people, during the last weeks of what has been a trying year. So they flipped the breaker Saturday rather than waiting until the first Saturday in December.
“Maybe it will give a little bit of hope in a time of life when everything is difficult,” said Servatius.
The club also maintains the cross that sits in the same location and is lighted during the Easter season. Last spring, with coronavirus shutdowns in force and many people anxious about the disease and the economic fallout, the club opted to leave the lights on well past Easter.
“The valley was very supportive and we received so many thank you notes and letters and cards that my wife made a scrapbook and saved all those notes and letters and cards.”
With the work done, the men retreated to their trucks where club members Tom Driscoll and Bill Hoene had a warming fire ready. They fired up a grill, cooked burgers and enjoyed a few Saturday afternoon beers. The post-work gathering is as much a tradition as the labor spent maintaining the star.
“This is the most important part. Without this, I wouldn’t be here,” Beutler joked.
Hoene offered a toast to late Lions who have gone on to the big pride in the sky. The men then resumed telling stories of the work in years past, recalling bitter foul weather days when they had to lift the lights out of drifting snow or the times they had to solve mysterious electrical bugs that kept the lights from shining.
“We have lots of stories, some not printable,” said Hoene. “It’s been a great experience, the Lions Club in general but this project (specifically.) The public enjoys it so much.”
“It’s so beautiful from down below,” said Houdeshell.
The Clarkston club has been tending the star and the cross that shines during the Easter season since sometime in the 1970s. Driscoll said they took over the duty from the Jaycees.
“They were kind of defunct. They were having trouble getting members just like we are now and so we came and took it over and rewired everything,” he said adding his club, like many service organizations across the country, is looking for young blood.
“We can’t get anybody who has any time.”
