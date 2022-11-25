WAHA — The owners of the Waha Grill may be new, but they’re big on tradition.
The restaurant, tucked away in an small rural area south of Lewiston that is surrounded by pine trees, celebrated its fourth year of providing free community Thanksgiving dinners.
On Thursday, three generations of the Hayward family hustled to serve a traditional turkey, honey ham and all the fixings. It’s as homemade as it gets, said Wendy Hayward, co-owner of Waha Grill.
Her son-in-law, David Reyes, is a cook by trade and made everything from scratch, down to the last spoonful of cranberry sauce, she said.
The Waha Grill has been around a while. It had been owned since 2019 by Cory James Wilkinson, who started the Thanksgiving dinner tradition that year. The rest of the year, the eatery specializes in burgers.
In April, Wendy and her husband Adam Hayward bought the establishment, one they had their eye on since July 2021. The couple moved from Northern California to Lewiston that year in search of a community they felt they could belong to.
Wendy said though she hasn’t always been a part of the Lewiston-Clark community, she feels she is now.
“Family means everything to us, and of course, our extended family is the community around us,” Wendy said. “We love it here and we’re glad we chose this area, but it really chose us.”
The grill is a family business for the Heywards: Their four daughters, two sons-in-law and eight grandkids all help out.
According to daughter Amanda Reyes, as a big family, they bond over making food together. And to her, Thanksgiving is about family and friends, but mostly being thankful for what they have.
“Thanksgiving is a day to be grateful for blessings that God gives us,” Reyes said. “People don’t have so much and you have to make the most of what you have.”
A big reason the grill hosts the holiday dinner, Wendy said, was to help out during a time of inflation and expensive housing costs.
“The community gives to us every day and I suppose this is a way to give back to the community now,” she said. “If it weren’t for the customers and people who live in Lewiston, we wouldn’t be here. This is our way of saying thanks.”
Elizabeth Gizinski, of Clarkston, said she’s been coming to the Waha Grill since it opened. Gizinski and her daughter, Taylor Clark, also of Clarkston, came to the event because they said it would be too much to cook a whole Thanksgiving dinner.
Inflation has made it more challenging to make a holiday dinner, Gizinski said. She added they didn’t want to waste food, so the meal was great because they could still enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner without being stuck with leftovers.
Along with the restaurant, Waha Grill recently opened a general store next door in October. Wendy sells homemade candy and sweets at the grill counter that she says are perfect for the holidays.
She said she used to own a wedding cake business, and as a baker it’s how she adds her own spin to the establishment.