Kimber Luke, 13, of Lewiston, receives a lick from her steer Blue as she works to calm him down after a stressful move to his stall Wednesday prior to 4-H festivities at the Nez Perce County Fair. The fair will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, and will continue through Sunday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in the Lewiston Orchards.
