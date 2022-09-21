ABOVE: Booths for judging everything from Lego builds to fresh produce begin to fill the fair pavilion in Lewiston on Tuesday as contestants submit their entries for the 78th annual Nez Perce County Fair. The fair and carnival officially begin Thursday. TOP: Workers assemble carnival rides in the parking lot of the fairgrounds.
A man marks the placement for carnival rides as a line of workers lay power lines for an amusement ride Tuesday at the county fairgrounds in Lewiston in preparation for the 78th annual Nez Perce County Fair this weekend.
ABOVE: Booths for judging everything from Lego builds to fresh produce begin to fill the fair pavilion in Lewiston on Tuesday as contestants submit their entries for the 78th annual Nez Perce County Fair. The fair and carnival officially begin Thursday. TOP: Workers assemble carnival rides in the parking lot of the fairgrounds.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Workers assemble carnival rides in the parking lot of the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds on Tuesday in preparation for the 78th Nez Perce County Fair in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
The Olson family, of Lewiston, submits their builds for the Nez Perce County Fair Lego contest Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Pavilion in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Todd Gardener, of Moonlight Productions, sets up the sound system Tuesday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds main stage in preparation for the 78th annual Nez Perce County Fair this weekend.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A man marks the placement for carnival rides as a line of workers lay power lines for an amusement ride Tuesday at the county fairgrounds in Lewiston in preparation for the 78th annual Nez Perce County Fair this weekend.
School has started. Some of the leaves are changing. Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means one more fall indicator is coming around the corner: the Nez Perce County Fair.
Vanessa Adams, Nez Perce County Fair manager, is in her second year of organizing the county fair. Last year there were still COVID-19 protocols in place that shadowed the event, but this year is a return to fairs of the past.
Masks and hand sanitizing stations will be available for those who want them, but there won’t be any social distancing requirements. “This is our first true post-COVID fair,” Adams said. “This year, people are even more excited to get back.”
Many of the volunteers have returned. Entries are double from what they were last year and that doesn’t include the walk-in entries. Vendors and booth spaces have sold out compared to last year, when some canceled because of COVID-19.
However, COVID-19 isn’t the only disease the Nez Perce County Fair has had to deal with. Last year, precautions were made because of the rabbit hemorrhagic disease affecting 4-H shows and this year it’s the avian flu.
“It seems like every year there’s some disease out there that we’re dealing with,” Adams said. To protect the birds at the fair, every bird had to be tested two weeks ago for the avian flu and were tagged. “So we know that those same birds come tested to reassure everyone (that) our birds are healthy,” Adams said.
Other than the avian flu precautions, it’s a return to normal fair operations. Many of the favorite fair activities and event will return, like the petting zoo and pony rides from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Sunday, when the fair ends at 3 p.m. 4-H animals and nonanimal entries will also be on display after they are judged today.
Wild West Fun Park also returns from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The fun park has free activities for kids like a giant Jenga set, wanted signs for selfies and a laser shooting game for older kids.
Entertainment acts also return, like fan favorite hypnotist, Tammy Harris Barton, with shows starting at 4:30 Thursday; 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday; and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. There will also be musical performances by various musicians and bands as well as other entertainment events. The full list and schedule of entertainment can be found at npcfair.org under the “Fair Info” tab.
Food vendors have also returned, with the expectation of the company that has elephant ears. Adams said they had a medical emergency and couldn’t attend. But those seeking fried confections shouldn’t worry — there will be plenty of opportunity to eat fried Oreos and Twinkies to fill up your calorie count.
While there are familiar features returning, one new addition will make buying tickets easier. Tickets can now be purchased online at npcfair.org, and those buying tickets at the gate can use credit cards.
“We are getting a little more modern,” Adams said.
After her first year of dealing with COVID-19 and the possibility of the fair being canceled, this year she’s been able to breathe a sigh of relief. “(COVID-19) is obviously still out there but without the pandemic level,” she said.
There is also a sweet story behind the theme for the event, “A honey of a fair.” It was the theme picked by board member Russie Hastings, who died in September 2021. The theme was chosen this year as a tribute to her.
“We are just looking forward to seeing everyone and welcoming this community back to the fair,” Adams said.