After more than five years on the market, the St. James Catholic Church building on Ripon Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards sold to a family that plans to start a new Protestant congregation in September.
Tim and Shari Oates, of Sparks, Nev., took ownership of the building Thursday from the Boise Catholic Diocese. Although Tim Oates did not want to release the purchase price of the building, it had most recently been advertised through Century 21 Realtors for $1.2 million.
In an interview Friday, Oates said he has had his eye on the building for about a year. The Oateses had become familiar with the Lewiston-Clarkston area through family friends who live here.
“I started looking up about a year ago to see if there were any churches that were available,” Oates said. He noticed the St. James building “so I thought, ‘There’s a large price tag on it. I don’t know how I’m going to do that.’ So it just kept pressing on me and I kept an eye on it and one day we decided to drive up and look at it.”
Oates said he and his family loved the area and asked the Boise Diocese if it would be willing to work out financial details with them. Oates said the final terms were “very gracious and reasonable interest rates for the next 15 years. It’s going to cost us some money, but it’s all a step of faith.”
The sale of the St. James church was the final divestment of the Lewiston Catholic community’s three former parishes, which included Our Lady of Lourdes, now owned by the Salvation Army, and St. Stanislaus, which is owned by St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
The new All Saints Church on 14th Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards was partially funded through the sale of those church buildings. A spokeswoman at All Saints said Friday there would be no further comment on the sale of the St. James building.
Gene Fadness, a spokesman for the diocese headquarters in Boise, said Friday: “It is true that the diocese is the owner on paper of all church properties such as parishes and schools. While final transactions have to be ultimately approved by the diocese, the diocese gives considerable leeway to local parishes to manage their properties as they see fit.”
Oates said the name of the new church is Hillside Church and it is affiliated with the Independent Assemblies of God. Oates, 58, has been a pastor in a number of locations since 1987, and he and his wife, Shari, 61, are the parents of four married sons and grandparents of three children “and hoping for more.”
The church is expected to be open for its first service at 10 a.m. Sept. 15, with Bible study at 7 p.m.
Oates will be the lead pastor, assisted by his son, T.J. The other sons will also be involved in the ministry.
“Our motto is to love God and love people,” Oates said. “What we’re trying to do, we’re trying to make a generational family church where the whole family can go … to the same church and really have a nucleus of family.”
The Oates family is cleaning and painting the church and making a few adjustments. All the Catholic statues and other memorabilia are being removed, but for now the general structure and furnishings will remain the same, Oates said, although he hopes to install seat pads on the pews.
Oates said his extended family will be moving to the area and will be involved in the church ministry.
“We’re starting with three generations in our church and we’re hoping to continue to grow that a lot,” he said.
Anyone seeking more information about Hillside Church may call (208) 413-6708 or visit the church’s website at: www.hillsideid.church.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.