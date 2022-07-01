With the United States turning 246 years old Monday, several community events are scheduled around the region during the Fourth of July weekend.
Here are details on some of the festivities, all of which are free to attend:
TODAY
Bovill’s Big Bang fireworks show is planned for sundown tonight, starting after 9 p.m. at the tiny Latah County town east of Moscow. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be sold to fund next year’s show, and cash donations will be accepted. Those who attend are asked to bring chairs.
SATURDAY
The P1FCU Star Spangled Celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park in Lewiston. There will be live music by Henry Funk, family activities, games and food vendors. Local veterans will also be in attendance.
The Thunder in the Mountains fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Elk River Airport.
MONDAY
The Johnson Parade in the unincorporated Whitman County town south of Pullman is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday. The parade route includes a turnaround, so all the participants make two trips past the spectators.
After the parade, the Whitman County Fire District 12 volunteers will host a barbecue at the fire hall in Johnson.
The first Latah County Independence Day Parade, organized by Advance Idaho, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday on Main Street in Moscow. Following the parade, there will be a car show at noon on Fourth Street with food vendors available.
The Day of Fun in Vernon Park is planned for noon to 4 p.m. Monday at the Clarkston park, located at Sixth and Chestnut streets. There will be games and gifts for children, face painting, rock painting and bottled water. The park has benches, but those who attend might consider bringing chairs.
The event is sponsored by the Asotin County Republican Central Committee. More information is available by contacting Alice White at (509) 751-9210 or alice.w97@yahoo.com.
The Albion Fourth of July Parade is planned for noon Monday at the small town north of Pullman. The parade will be followed by a 4-H fundraiser lunch in the park.
An Independence Day picnic is set for noon Monday at the Pataha Flour Mill near Pomeroy. It will be an indoor picnic with music.
The Lewis Clark Community Band will play patriotic music starting at 3 p.m. Monday at the Pioneer Park bandshell in Lewiston. Those attending should bring chairs or blankets.
Pullman’s Community Fourth of July Celebration in Sunnyside Park begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday with music from the Community Band of the Palouse, followed by folk singer Dan Maher and DJ Goldfinger. The fireworks will start later in the evening.
The 37th annual Lewis-Clark Valley Community Spirit fireworks show is planned for 10 p.m. Monday at Adams Field in Clarkston. Spectators can watch the show at Adams Field or many other vantage points in the valley.
There will also be preshow activities starting at 6 p.m. at Adams Field, including food vendors, music and special presentations. Prize drawings will happen every 30 minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. and a live band will begin at 8 p.m. The preshow activities had been on hiatus the last two years, according to a news release.
The news release also mentioned that a “few new additions” are planned for the fireworks show.