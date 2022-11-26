COVID-19 COUNTS
The region’s first COVID-19 death in more than a month was reported this week by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
The region’s first COVID-19 death in more than a month was reported this week by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
The person who died was a man in his 90s who lived in Nez Perce County. Since COVID-19 first emerged in the Northwest in March 2020, the eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington has seen a total of 515 deaths from the virus.
Over the last seven days, the region had 86 new infections. That total doesn’t include cases that were discovered only with home tests; such cases aren’t allowed in the official total.
Below are the region’s weekly COVID-19 totals in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 29 — 41 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 6 — 65 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 13 — 116 cases, 1 death.
Week ending May 20 — 214 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending May 27 — 199 cases, 1 death.
Week ending June 3 — 240 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending June 10 — 175 cases, 0 deaths.
Two-week period ending June 24 — 453 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 1 — 221 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Six days ending July 7 — 202 cases, 1 death.
Eight days ending July 15 — 279 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending July 22 — 241 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 29 — 203 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending Aug. 5 — 195 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Aug. 12 — 196 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Aug. 19 — 183 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Aug. 26 — 204 cases, 4 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 2 — 158 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Sept. 9 — 188 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 16 — 183 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 23 — 210 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Sept. 30 — 189 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Oct. 7 — 120 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Oct. 14 — 91 cases, 1 death (Asotin County numbers not included).
Week ending Oct. 21 — 130 cases, 5 deaths (includes some late-reported Asotin County figures).
Week ending Oct. 28 — 57 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Nov. 4 — 90 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Nov. 11 — 122 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Nov. 18 — 101 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Nov. 25 — 86 cases, 1 death.
