More than 100 people attended the Veterans Day ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston on Monday. The event featured a number of speakers along with a number of awards handed out to volunteers and veterans from the home.
Robert Welle is wrapped up in a Quilt of Valor by Becky Mahurin as Sandy Berg watches during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston on Monday. Mahurin, the Quilts of Valor group leader for the Lewis Clark chapter, wrapped four recipients in hand-made quilts on Monday.
Larry Braniff, a volunteer at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston, salutes while taps is played at the end of the Veterans Day ceremony on Monday afternoon. Braniff was one of four recipients of a Quilt of Valor.