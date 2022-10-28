Great Dane Momo, center, stands happy and heathly with Idaho Animal Rescue Network volunteer Dawn Lesperance along side several other Great Danes with their parents and foster parents Thursday as U.S. Senator Mike Crapo addresses a small crowd outside of Fur Family Cinema in Lewiston. Crapo visited Fur Family Cinema to give the Spirit of Idaho Award to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network for their work in rescuing and housing Momo and 24 other Great Danes from an inhumane hoarding situation this past August.
Ryan O’Toole, left, of Lewiston, holds his rescue dog Zelda next to U.S. Senator Mike Crapo and Idaho Animal Rescue Network founder Jenna Redheart on Thursday outside of the Fur Family Cinema in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Like an Oscar winner, Jenna Redheart had a long list of people to thank when she was called to the microphone Thursday.
At this ceremony, however, there was no music to cut her off, and the Idaho Animal Rescue Network director had ample time to recognize the many volunteers, organizations and professionals that helped save and then provide care for 25 Great Dane dogs that were rescued from a home in Lewiston last summer.
She showered thanks on the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, the Lewiston Police and Fire departments, doctors from the Southway and Riverview veterinary clinics, owners of the Fur Family Cinema in Lewiston where many of the dogs found temporary care, and dozens of volunteers.
“They say it takes a village. I say it takes a valley,” she said. “We have the most incredible valley of supporters here in the Lewis-Clark Valley.”
The dogs were found malnourished and living in squalid conditions in August. The owner surrendered 13 of them to the Sheriff’s Office. A dozen more were seized a few days later after deputies secured a warrant.
The sheriff’s office asked the Idaho Animal Rescue Network to help care for the dogs, both in the short-term and to help find them homes. The group put an army of volunteers to work and organized shelter and veterinary care for the massive canines.
On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo recognized their efforts and gave them the Spirit of Idaho Award. His office created the accolade more than 20 years ago. It consists of a certificate and an American flag that has flown over the U.S. Capitol and is given periodically to honor Idahoans who do special things.
“The best part of Idaho is her people. Because in one way or another, day-in and day-out, Idahoans take care of each other and they make this the kind of place that people want to come and live in and make this the wonderful place we are,” he said. “So we created an award.”
One of the rescued dogs became ill and had to be put down, but Redheart said the rest are thriving and will soon have new homes. Most already do in a sense, but some judicial red tape remains.
“They’re all in fosters or foster-to-adoptions. Because the court case is still pending, they can’t be officially adopted yet.”
Yvonne and Russ Ewing, of Lewiston, are fostering Chuck, a tall and handsome black and white male. But they have every intention of keeping him.
“I already told Jenna, you might be calling this a foster but this is our new house horse. I’m not giving him back.”
Chuck attended the award ceremony and was a bit leery of the crowd, but Yvonne Ewing said he’s comfortable and confident in their home. It wasn’t always that way, however — when they first brought him home, the scared guy laid in their yard for about 30 minutes without moving.
“We have a female 10-year-old lab. And she started bringing toys to him and shoving them in his face and now they play and growl at each other and chase each other,” she said. “I think that’s really helping him come out of his shell.”
Crapo said in his remarks that he and his wife, Susan, have shared their lives with many dogs, most of them rescues. They live on the outskirts of Idaho Falls, a place where people occasionally abandon unwanted pets. Over the years, several have ended up on their door step. He told listeners of one that followed Susan while she was jogging.
“His name was Red. And he’s passed away now but he was like one of the lights of our life for the rest of his life with us.”