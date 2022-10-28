Like an Oscar winner, Jenna Redheart had a long list of people to thank when she was called to the microphone Thursday.

At this ceremony, however, there was no music to cut her off, and the Idaho Animal Rescue Network director had ample time to recognize the many volunteers, organizations and professionals that helped save and then provide care for 25 Great Dane dogs that were rescued from a home in Lewiston last summer.

