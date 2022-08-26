In the 50 years of the University of Idaho Women’s Center and Title IX, some things have changed, but the mission of the center has remained the same.
Women are still most affected by violence, especially power-based violence. Professionally, women are underpaid and lack access to positions of leadership. The Women’s Center continues to work to address these issues by providing education, resources and lobbying for change.
“A lot of the things we do now are still the same,” said Lysa Salsbury, director of the Women’s Center since 2013. “We aim to provide a source of support and connection for all students. I suppose that’s been the biggest change is that we don’t limit our outreach to women identified individuals but to all individuals who are seeking a safe and supportive space on campus.”
The University of Idaho Women’s Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary, along with celebrating 50 years of Title IX. The Women’s Center opened its doors Nov. 4, 1972, five months after Title IX was signed into law. For the 50th anniversary, the center will have events going on until April.
Salsbury is most excited for the keynote speaker event with Ijeoma Oluo, who wrote the book, “So You Want to Talk About Race,” which was chosen for the UI common read for 2022-23 and is read by all incoming freshmen. Salsbury said Oluo is a big name for her work on equity, inclusion, feminism and anti-racist activities.
The event is free but seating is limited and preregistration is required. The event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at the ICCU Arena. Registration can be done at bit.ly/3Qh86SV.
The “herstory” of the Women’s Center began when UI President Ernest Hartung asked the women’s caucus on campus to do a study on attrition rates among female students who were dropping out at a rate of 25-30% every year. The study revealed that women were experiencing gender-discrimination with unequal pay, opportunities and promotions and there was no center for women’s health.
“So the Women’s Center, I think, opened as a place for women to find community and safety and connection, especially given that they were so underrepresented at the university,” Salsbury said. “And as it turned out, several women were experiencing gender-based discrimination, which was not uncommon at the time given the lack of legal protections for women.”
The women’s caucus then filed a complaint with the Idaho Human Rights Commission and negotiated reparations to address those issues, which included permanent funding and staffing for a Women’s Center. The center is paid for by student fees and grants cover the cost for some programs at the center.
Many people think of Title IX and how it affected athletics, but that’s not the aspect of the law that the Women’s Center mainly deals with.
“The goal is non-discrimination on the basis of sex, so how that interacts with our office most often is in the realm of sexual assault,” Salsbury said, which includes interpersonal violence, sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking. “So the university has an obligation through the terms of Title IX to protect students from gender-based discrimination of which power-based gender-based violence is considered to be a type of gender discrimination.”
The federal government requires universities to investigate reports of those types of crimes and to protect individuals who are victims as part of a confidential reporting service. Universities also are required to work as advocates through the process with the Women’s Center fulfilling all of those roles for UI. The center refers students to community organizations like Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse and Gritman Medical Center.
The Women’s Center has a three-year, $300,000 grant that funds the campus’ Violence Prevention Program, which the center received in 2020. The grant helps develop and implement violence prevention initiation from students in underserved populations, such as international students, LGBTQ students, Native American students, Latinx students and Black students. Students also are made aware of the violence hotline used by the Alternative to Violence of the Palouse, which began at the Women’s Center, as part of the grant.
The work being done at the center isn’t just for women.
“Men can be involved in pretty much every way that anyone of any other gender can be involved,” Salsbury said. “We serve everybody. We welcome everybody — men, women, nonbinary folks, gender-diverse folks — everyone is welcome here.”
As part of the mission to help women on campus and reduce violence against women, there are programs for men to help prevent gender-based violence. The center received a grant called Mobilizing Men. The idea behind the program is to prevent rape and violence against women by training men to stop rape by having conversations about behaviors that perpetuate gender-based violence. The program began with groups on campus that are male-dominated like athletic teams and fraternities. They discuss healthy masculinity, how men and women are socialized and challenge the norms and stereotypes that cause more acceptance of interpersonal violence.
“Our goal with that program is to develop more allies to help reduce and prevent gender-based violence on our campus, particularly in groups where there are a lot of male-identified individuals who might have some power to be able to step in and challenge some of those dynamics on our campus,” Salsbury said.
In addition, the Women’s Center provides educational opportunities to teach students about the historic inequalities that women have experienced.
“We work to promote the contributions and labor of women to highlight it, to uplift it,” Salsbury said. “If you’re looking at Title IX in terms of trying to educate people on the realities of gender-based discrimination and work on strategies to mitigate it and to reduce it, that’s a big part of the educational outreach that we do.”
The center has increased academic opportunities by partnering with the women’s gender and sexuality studies minor to offer internships and service opportunities.
UI faculty and staff also are included in the process. Athena is a professional organization for female faculty and staff at the university with the goal of advocating for an inclusive environment for women by offering mentorship programs, networking opportunities and changing university policies like parental leave. The group, along with the Women’s Center, plans an annual women’s leadership conference for the university.
The Women’s Center not only serves students with programs and resources, but the facility offers a safe and familiar place for students to hang out between classes. The place looks like someone’s living room with a TV and kitchenette. There are cold and hot drinks and snacks. Free menstrual products are offered. And there is a study room with computers and a space for group meetings.
“We aim to provide access to needs that women-identified people and others could want,” Salsbury said. “We know that some of our students have children and so there aren’t very many spaces you can go on campus and you can bring your 3-year-old.”
“Kids are welcome in our space,” Salsbury said. “You can’t separate your identity as a student from your identity as a mother. You’re both simultaneously.”
