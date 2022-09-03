A rush of Labor Day travel

<text>A pickup truck towing a camper starts its way up the Lewiston Hill via U.S. Highway 95 in Lewiston on Friday. The road will be</text><text> come-hithering to many in the Pacific Northwest during the three-day Labor Day weekend.</text>
Late summer can be the busiest time of the sunny season, as vacationers take advantage of Labor Day weekend to squeeze in one last adventure.
Trip-goers are eager to begin their long-weekend activities, but it’s important to have some knowledge about traffic, gas prices and ways to stay safe on the road.
AAA estimates a 22% increase of combined booking for air, car, hotel and tours during Labor Day, according to Washington AAA Public Affairs Manager Kelly Just. The agency also predicts a 104% increase for international travel nationwide over Labor Day.
Seattle is the No. 1 domestic destination for Labor Day travel in Washington, Just said. AAA does not have specific details for how many cars will be traveling over Labor Day; the organization doesn’t conduct the same research for the holiday as it does for Memorial Day, Fourth of July or Thanksgiving.
Just said gas prices have dropped 30 cents from earlier in the summer. According to AAA’s website, many areas in the Pacific Northwest do not exceed the price of $5 per gallon.
The national average for gas was $3.80 as of Friday. Washington’s average is $4.70, Oregon’s average is $4.70 and Idaho’s average is $4.50. In Washington, Whitman County’s gas price average is $4.60, Spokane County’s average is $4.40 and King County, where Seattle is located, has an average price of $4.90. In Idaho, Nez Perce County’s average gas price is $3.93, Latah County’s average is $4.44 and Ada County’s average is $4.60. In Oregon, Multnomah County, where Portland is located, has an average of $4.90.
To get the best fuel economy for a vehicle, Just advised avoiding stop-and-go traffic and plan around peak traffic times. She said AAA recommends leaving either early or late, since Friday and Monday are the busiest days to travel. Just added the best day to return from Labor Day vacation is Tuesday rather than Monday.
“If you haven’t already left for your destination today, you’re probably better off waiting until the evening,” Just said, “so that you’re not caught up with commuters who are coming home from work as well as vacationers.”
Just also asks drivers to be patient while one the road, avoiding aggression and road rage.
More information about traveling and gas prices can be found by visiting AAA’s website or gasprices.aaa.com.