Pete Broyles is in his element serving drinks behind the bar at his Clarkston brewery.
He enjoys seeing the delight on customers’ faces after trying his beverages and employs a dark sense of humor to engage with them.
Updated: November 6, 2022 @ 1:06 am
But a stroke has threatened both his life and his livelihood.
Several months after that event, people crowded into Riverport Brewing Co. on Saturday to show their support for Broyles, indulging in warm bowls of chili and cold glasses of beer.
The brewery hosted its second annual Chill Out For A Cause chili cook-off and auction, a fundraiser to support a nonprofit organization or charity. Proceeds from this year’s event went to Broyles to aid his recovery and rehabilitation.
“It’s so humbling to be on this side of this kind of giving,” he said. “Unless you’re living in the valley, one thing you don’t realize is how giving everyone is. When someone needs help, everybody comes together to give that help.”
Shannon Broyles, Pete’s sister, said it’s shocking how people don’t realize the danger or how much it affects everyone.
On Aug. 9, as his family was preparing for his daughter’s imminent wedding, Pete was experiencing a normal day at the brewery. After returning home and settling into bed, he suffered a stroke early the next morning.
“I told people I always thought it’d be hauled out of my house on stretcher or an ambulance from doing something stupid in my garage,” Broyles said. “And I never dreamed it’d be because of a stroke.”
After spending a few days at St. Joseph Regional Medical Care, Pete was transferred to Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest in Post Falls. This all meant he missed his daughter’s wedding.
“His life has changed forever,” Shannon Broyles said.
using old shirts and merchandise from the brewery, Shannon made a quilt that was part of the fund-raising auction. She said it was a tribute to Pete and the hard work he puts into running the business. She said it took a lot of time to make and she’s glad it turned out beautiful.
Brewing beer has been Pete Broyles’ passion of Pete’s for a while now. He said the key to happiness in you work is finding something you’re good at and you really enjoy. He says Riverport, which opened in 2004, is a ship that sails itself, and it’s become a staple in Clarkston.
Broyles said it’s important to give back to the community and donate to regional causes. He started the cook off last year with this in mind.
More than 20 chefs brought their special-recipe chilis to the event to help raise funds.
Every pot had its twist — there was Cherry Bomb Chili, which incorporates tangy fruit, and the Gobbler which uses turkey as its meat ingredient.
Mickey Jackson, creator of Lonesome Farts, said he was the only vendor who cooked their chili over an open fire.
Jackson, Shannon’s son, said he participated to show everyone how good of a cook he is and support his uncle.
“Pete is a guy who everyone gravitates to,” Jackson said. “And I want to help out and show our chili is the best.”
Regular customer Austin Blimka, of Orfino, said Riverport Brewing is one of his favorite places in the valley. He declared the chili tasted amazing and added he hopes everything works out for Broyles.
The winners of the cook-off were Terry Reagan and Anne Millard, while Randy Ball was second, Tina Ball was third and Mickey Jackson was voted people’s choice.
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com or on Twitter @Emily_A_Pearce
