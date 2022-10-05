A reward for students

Tammany High social studies teacher Kevin Olberding reveals his new purple hairdo Tuesday during a school assembly at Tammany High School. Olberding committed to the school pride themed makeover after the students reached their 80% attendance goal.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

The students at Tammany High School had a “teacher reveal” assembly as a reward for their recent attendance blitz Tuesday.

Kevin Olberding, a social studies and math teacher at the school, volunteered to have his hair dyed if students met their goal of an average daily attendance of 80%. From Sept. 12-23 students met the goal by reaching an attendance average of 81.6%. Tammany High School has 100 students at the school, said Principal Greg Kramasz, who has been in that role since 2013.

Tags

Recommended for you