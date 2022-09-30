PULLMAN — Football may be the star of the show during homecoming week, but special traditions and reconnecting with the Cougar spirit are what keep people coming back.

It’s homecoming week at Washington State University, and the Cougars will play the Cal Bears on Saturday. The institution will kick off the occasion with a prep rally at 6 p.m. today on Flag Lane, and host an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis Alumni Centre.

