An artifact of Lewiston’s beginning as a supply stop on the way to north central Idaho’s gold fields has found a new home in the wake of a bank branch closure.
U.S. Bank donated a Howard & Davis Gold Standard Balance scale to the Nez Perce County Historical Society and Museum in October just before it shuttered its location a few blocks away in downtown Lewiston, said museum curator Mary E. White Romero.
The measuring device was brought to Lewiston by John Proctor in 1862 when the town was brand new.
“It tells the story of items that were used around here,” Romero said. “Without mining, Lewiston probably wouldn’t have existed.”
Proctor opened an assay office where the purity of precious metals was tested.
The simple piece of technology could confirm or dash men’s hopes of wealth. Gold or silver would be placed on one side of the scale and weights with known masses of varying sizes were put on the other until both sides were even, helping determine the value of miners’ discoveries.
The scale didn’t stay in Lewiston for long.
“When large gold strikes were reported in Elk City, Proctor relocated and took his scale with him,” according to the display at the museum.
How Proctor transported the heavy, bulky scale more than 80 miles over land to what even today remains one of the country’s most remote outposts, how its marble base got cracked and what Proctor’s Elk City business looked like remain a mystery, Romero said.
She suspects the weights and what appear to be copper plates that hang from chains on each side might not be original. They are in pristine condition, and the scale was likely used many, many times each day during the gold rush.
While Proctor and his scale were in Elk City, his Lewiston office was operated by his business partner, John Brearley. Proctor returned in 1866, and Brearley bought the office, the scales and a nonchartered bank from him in 1870.
Proctor shifted his attention to Cottonwood and became the owner of the Cottonwood Hotel.
An obituary in the Camas Prairie Chronicle in 1909 after his death, in San Francisco, detailed the support he gave the town by donating rights of way to an electric company and a railroad.
“Not being a resident of our city, Mr. Proctor could not be expected to take as great an interest in affairs here as a local citizen might, but he always had the welfare of our town at heart,” according to the obituary.
Proctor’s scale appears to have remained in Lewiston after Brearley acquired it, apparently becoming part of the holdings of a series of banks.
Brearley sold the bank to William F. Kettenbach Sr. in 1883. It became Lewiston National Bank, then Idaho First National Bank and West One Bank before it was U.S. Bank, according to the museum display.
At U.S. Bank, the scale was a curiosity and something for customers to admire, not equipment required for the financial institution’s operations.
In that capacity, it captured the attention of Ron Karlberg, a historical society board member who helped persuade the bank to donate the scale to her employer, Romero said.
So far, it hasn’t gotten much attention, but Romero thinks that’s only because the coronavirus pandemic has limited the volume of visitors.
“It’s one of our highlights of this terrible year,” she said.
