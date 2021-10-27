Colleagues of former Lewiston City Manager Janice B. “Jan” Vassar remembered her as capable and tough, but also as a fair person who always greeted the day with a smile, no matter how early the hour.
“She and I met often on Monday mornings at 7 o’clock,” said Jeff Nessett, who served 12 years on the Lewiston City Council, including 10 years as mayor. “I know that wasn’t her favorite time of the day, but she always had a smile on her face. We would coordinate and make sure that we were prepared for what the council was looking for. She had that attitude that made you feel like she was really there and willing to help.”
Vassar died Friday at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston because of complications from sepsis and pneumonia at the age of 74. She started working for the city in 1977 as an intern in administration, according to her obituary. She went on to become city clerk, executive assistant to the city manager and director of administrative services. The city council appointed her as interim city manager in 1992, and she retired in 2006 as the city’s longest-serving chief executive.
City Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh said Vassar hired him in 1997, and always encouraged him to be ambitious in his career. She even encouraged him to apply for her old job after she retired.
“That was a nice vote of confidence,” Marsh said. “She was very kind. She remembered birthdays and that sort of thing. She was also fair, and had a good relationship with the union groups. But there was a time or two when she had to remind people who’s boss.”
But at the same time, Marsh said she hired good people and relied on them to perform up to her standards.
“Jan always just showed tremendous confidence and trust in her department managers,” he said. “I always appreciated that. Even though she was small in stature — we teased her about her height sometimes — she was pretty dang mighty. Nobody was going to try to buffalo her, and she stood up well for the city.”
Former Lewiston Public Works Director Bud Van Stone agreed that Vassar was an exemplary boss.
“She was one of the best managers I ever worked for because she was not a micromanager,” Van Stone said. “She let me do my job, but held me accountable. So I really enjoyed working for her. She was a very nice person — pleasant to work for and charming.”
Vassar joined the Idaho Transportation Board in 2010, where she served until her death. In a news release, Board Chairman Bill Moad said the board was mourning her loss.
“Jan was a great person,” Moad said. “She was well liked by staff and her fellow board members for her gracious and humble presence. She brought vast experience and knowledge of transportation issues not just in her district, but across Idaho. Jan was a true professional, always prepared to make decisions on behalf of all Idahoans. She handled her board business with tremendous class and grace. We plan to honor her legacy with a fitting tribute at next month’s board meeting.”
Idaho Gov. Brad Little also expressed his sadness in the news release.
“Jan was a dedicated public servant who made great contributions to our state and her community,” Little said. “She will be deeply missed by many colleagues, neighbors, and loved ones.”
Marsh said those early Monday meetings with Nessett were instrumental to the council’s success.
“Thirty to 60 minutes, everybody was on the same page, and away we went,” he said. “She was very kind and had a lot of respect for the employees.”
Nessett said that for Lewiston, Vassar came along at just the right time.
“We’re certainly going to miss her, there’s no doubt about that,” Nessett said. “She was a real force in this community. What I liked about Jan was she was able to work with the community and the employees and the council and make it all hold together and work together. She was just very positive, and we were blessed as a city council to have her as a city manager.”
And even though he enjoyed working with her, Nessett said one of Vassar’s personal characteristics will always stick with him.
“She had a laugh,” he said, chuckling at the memory. “You could tell in the entire building that she was laughing. It just made you feel good. I think that general sentiment was felt by a lot.”
