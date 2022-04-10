A rare piece of Palouse ecosystem

ALBION — On a gravel road right outside of Albion, surrounded by vast agricultural fields, lies Rose Creek Preserve — where willows weep, robins tweet and beavers forage for wood to eat.
The preserve, set in the Palouse meadow steppe ecosystem, was the location of Saturday’s Earth Month Watershed Festival, put on by the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute.
A windy breeze and spring sun warmed the cheeks of children as they made their way around the 1-mile trail full of educational activities teaching about regional wildlife, insects and seedlings. The festival offered these opportunities to give people hands-on learning experiences, teaching outside of textbooks. Setting stations along the trail, PCEI taught about botany and insects found in the creek, beaver trivia and the importance of willow trees.
Along with tactile instruction, PCEI also offered willow tree planting.
Families got the opportunity to see their young ones plant their first tree, along the creek and away from the trailhead.
PCEI chose willow trees because they are easy to propagate and sprout roots quickly. Chelsea Hagen, a University of Idaho student and Americorps member, said by cutting off a stem and sticking it in water, it will grow roots independently. These stems can be planted near creek banks or in the stream, and they grow roots fast.
PCEI chooses to only plant native botanicals in the area, said Brooke Mihkelson, a UI student and Americorps member. Willows are naturally found in the area, along with alder and ponderosa pine.
Ecosystems like the Rose Creek Preserve are rare on the Palouse because of widespread farming and agricultural runoff, Hagen said. It’s important to focus on streams because plants provide a buffer zone and keep runoff from going directly into the creek. Because of vast farmlands on the Palouse hills, the ecosystem is left bare and can erode over time, Hagen added.
By restoring the ecology at the creek, PCEI can be proactive and reduce erosion at the preserve. These willow seedlings will, in the future, create refuge for wildlife and provide a food source to the beaver population.
The festival is an annual event PCEI continues to host. Willow Venzke, community engagement coordinator, said it brings awareness to the preserve, and also attracts people to the beautiful space many don’t know exists. She said it’s also a good opportunity to raise awareness about environmental issues.
The preserve came into PCEI’s ownership in 2008 after the Nature Conservancy of Washington transferred the land, according to its website. Before, it was owned by George and Bess Hudson, who bought the property and built their home there, said Tom Lamar, executive director of PCEI.
“They realized pretty quickly that they had a very unique slice of the Palouse ecosystem pie,” Lamar said. “The lowland ecosystem of Rose Creek is phenomenal, it is made up of a lot of hawthorn aspen, cow parsnip vegetation stand. It’s quite unique to the Palouse. … The ecosystem is pretty special there in the lowland area.”
The event aligns well with PCEI’s mission to increase citizen involvement in decisions that affect the region’s environment, according to Lamar.
“(We) make sure that people are engaged,” he said. “It’s not so much just show up to a meeting and protest whatever the action is. It’s getting involved, being engaged.”
