Before Christian Osmers set foot in Lewiston, he was keenly aware of the extreme skepticism his soon-to-be-competitors harbored about his plans to help open Owl Pharmacies.
Traveling up the Snake River by steamship carrying fixtures and merchandise for the business, Osmers, formerly of Portland, met the captain of the vessel, who gave him the rundown about the gossip preceding his arrival.
“(The captain) heard that two young fellows were going to start a new drug store in Lewiston (and) he could not understand such fool hardiness, as the two drug stores there were barely making a living,” according to Osmers’ autobiography provided to the Lewiston Tribune by Steven Branting, who serves as institutional historian for Lewis-Clark State College.
“Those druggists there were offering bets two-to-one that would not last 60 days and could not get any takers,” according to the unpublished memoir.
The Owl lasted a lot more than 60 days or even 60 years. The business marks its 125th anniversary Monday, having survived the Great Depression and two world wars.
It’s also weathered ever-changing challenges, such as the arrival of big-box stores, mail order competition and dwindling reimbursements from insurance providers.
Only a handful of other independent companies in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have reached or are close to the 125-year milestone, including Erb’s Ace Hardware, Hahn Supply and the Lewiston Tribune, Branting said in an email.
“The odds were probably not good, and we made it,” said Brian Auer, a pharmacist and secretary of Chastain’s Inc., doing business as Owl Pharmacies.
The Owl has been in Auer’s family since his dad, Mike Auer, and uncle, Gene Auer, purchased it in 1958 from Lloyd Harris, a one-time professional baseball scout, minor league team owner and namesake of Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field.
The company shareholders today are Mike Auer, Brian Auer, Brian Auer’s brother, Jon Auer, and their sister, Kristen Adams, all of whom are pharmacists.
They have been thinking about the business’ history more in recent months with the help of Branting, who, combing through Tribune archives for another project, discovered it was founded in 1895, a year earlier than its operators believed for several generations.
The Auer family has owned Owl Pharmacies longer than any of its other proprietors. Osmers and another founder, John Ray, dissolved their partnership in 1903, and Osmers later opened a different pharmacy, Branting said.
Ray sold Owl Pharmacies to the Chastain-McNair Company in 1917. At the time, Lloyd Harris was the manager of the Chastain Company.
In some ways, the early day Owl would be familiar to its present-day customers. The business dispensed prescriptions and prided itself on high-quality service.
“We positively will not use any but pure drugs, so that the physicians and the sick may rely on getting the very best results in the quickest time,” according to a statement of principles published by Ray and Osmers in 1895.
“There are many cases in which it would be indelicate as well as improper that anyone should know about sick people, their illnesses, or the remedies used, so we make it a rule in all cases to preserve that silence since which should characterize the pharmacist profession,” according to the statement of principles.
The business model had other similarities. Osmers persuaded Dr. C.C. Phillips, a recent medical school graduate on his way to start a clinic in Grangeville, to open his practice in the back of the prescription department. The pharmacy didn’t charge him rent.
“His finances were low like those of most pioneers, and he could not afford to outfit an office,” according to Osmers’ autobiography. “We would do all we could for him in referring patrons to him and we would fill the prescriptions.”
That mirrors a strategy Owl Pharmacies followed for decades. Until 1987, it was an anchor tenant of downtown Lewiston’s Weisgerber Building, which was on the southwest corner of Fifth and Main streets before it burned in 1994. Weisgerber was a de facto professional complex for the offices of many physicians and dentists.
The Owl locations that replaced it were purposely near major medical providers. One is at 720 16th Ave. in Lewiston and has a home medical department. It is not far from Valley Medical Center and Tri-State Memorial Hospital’s Clearwater Medical Clinic. The Clarkston pharmacy, at 1275 Highland Ave., is part of the Tri-State hospital complex.
Through most of its history, the Owl has been known for carrying products other than medicine.
Perfumes and purses were among the goods on its shelves when Osmers was an owner.
The business maintained its gift department until last year, when it was forced to close because of competition from online retailers.
A few aspects of Osmers’ Owl would be shocking to those not familiar with how pharmacies functioned more than a century ago.
Absent most regulations, alcohol and narcotics were sold at it and other pharmacies with little fanfare.
“Morphine and cocaine were sold to at least 40 or 50 customers each day in our store, alone, from 15 cents to 50 cents a package, wrapped in simple powder papers without labels or identification,” according to Osmers’ account. “These packages were put up in advance for quick service.”
Just like the Owl’s founders, the Auers have demonstrated strength in navigating a tough business climate.
Key to that has been keeping the perspective of the customer at the forefront, something the younger Auers said was modeled by their dad and uncle.
Jon remembers working the drive-through window with his uncle. Closing time came and went. His uncle told him he would leave only after a customer who had been busy all day stopped and got a prescription.
His dad was the same way, frequently heading back to the pharmacy long after dinner to get something handled for a customer that surfaced at the last minute.
The siblings are continuing that legacy in different ways. Jon oversees a portion of the business that provides prescriptions to nursing homes and other residential facilities in north central Idaho.
The pills are individually packaged and labeled with the times they should be taken. When providers have questions, they can get an answer from a pharmacist within minutes, not days or hours, without going through an automated phone system.
“That’s important,” Jon said. “I don’t ever want to lose that one-on-one relationship. That connection is huge.”
Kristen is sustaining a compounding service, taking additional training to comply with new regulations. The compounded medications allow physicians to customize treatments for patients, sometimes at lower costs than alternatives.
On the retail side of the pharmacy, Brian and his colleagues constantly are working with clinics to keep medications affordable in an era of skyrocketing prices.
They often help identify which form of a medicine is eligible for the best reimbursement from a patient’s insurance or document information that convinces an insurance provider to cover the cost of a remedy.
Pharmacies, the Auers note, don’t set the amount they charge for drugs. Pharmacy benefit managers contracted by insurance companies set patient copays and how much they will reimburse pharmacies.
The reasons vary for why prescriptions can be expensive, the Auers said.
With new drugs, developers may need to recoup the cost of research. With generics, in some instances, incentives to get smaller companies to produce them to increase the supply have backfired.
Bigger producers stopped making certain drugs after smaller ventures entered the picture. That problem worsened in some cases when the smaller, less-established businesses encountered difficulties and ceased production altogether.
Frequently, the pharmacy’s share is getting slimmer when pharmacy benefit managers contracted by insurance companies reduce agreed upon reimbursements after medications are sold, Brian Auer said.
“It causes a lot of your prescriptions to be reimbursed below costs,” he said.
It’s hard to know the reasons why it happens. But sometimes it’s because a pharmacy benefit manager might believe a pharmacist isn’t doing enough to encourage a customer to take their medicines as prescribed, he said.
That behavior can present big risks for insurance providers, as it may result in high medical bills when a chronic condition like high blood pressure isn’t adequately controlled.
The Owl is working on the issue on a number of fronts, supporting industry reforms and using systems that encourage patients to take their medications at the right time.
It’s also adding new services, such as giving immunizations starting this fall.
Staying focused on customers’ needs, the Auers believe, will keep the business strong and enable them to eventually pass Owl Pharmacies on to the next generation.
“We do have a hand in what’s going on,” Jon Auer said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue it.”
