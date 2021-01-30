A push to preserve monuments, and figuring out who has authority

BOISE — The third week of the 2021 legislative session wrapped up Friday with a little bit of everything, including a new effort to overturn Idaho’s Stage 2 public health order.
Here are some details from the day’s activities:
FATHER KNOWS BEST — A bill prohibiting local governments from removing, relocating or altering any historical monument without the Legislature’s approval was introduced in the House State Affairs Committee.
The measure, sponsored by Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, also requires legislative approval before any school, park, street, highway or bridge named for a historical figure could be renamed.
“This proposal is intended to preserve existing monuments and memorials that have been dedicated to important historical events (and individuals),” Okuniewicz said. “The basic concept is that erasing history doesn’t seem right. There are wars associated with many historical figures, but we should learn about them, not hide and forget them.”
The bill is a reaction to recent efforts to remove certain Civil War monuments and rebrand military posts or campus buildings named after Confederate generals or other now-controversial figures.
Okuniewicz, for example, cited this week’s decision by the San Francisco Unified School District as an example of what he’s trying to prevent.
“They decided to remove the names of Lincoln and Washington (and other historical figures) from at least 42 schools,” he said. “This bill wouldn’t allow that to happen, absent a concurrent resolution approved by the Legislature. It’s sort of a circuit breaker; (such actions) could still happen, but only if there’s a decent reason.”
Okuniewicz based the bill on a similar law in South Carolina, which has been in place for about 20 years. It applies to monuments and memorials erected on public property, and specifically references war memorials, Native American and African American memorials and monuments.
WE KNOW BEST — Two days after apparently abandoning efforts to end the governor’s coronavirus emergency declaration, the Senate now wants to terminate the state’s Stage 2 public health order.
Saying the order was improperly enacted, the Senate State Affairs Committee introduced a resolution immediately ending the order “and all of its prohibitions and requirements.”
The order, dated Dec. 30, includes a 10-person limit on most public and private gatherings; imposes social distancing restrictions on bars, restaurants and other employers; requires visitors to long-term care facilities to wear face masks; and makes failure to comply with provisions of the order a misdemeanor offense.
All of the restrictions were put in place to try and control the spread of COVID-19.
Nevertheless, while voluntary actions of this kind may be appropriate, the resolution suggests the governor and director of the Department of Health and Welfare exceeded their authority by mandating them.
The resolution notes that the Stage 2 order was authorized under a section of code dealing with orders of isolation and quarantine. However, “restricting business activities, prohibiting gatherings and requiring physical distancing are not properly considered quarantine or isolation, per the (Centers for Disease Control and Department of Health and Human Services) definitions.”
The resolution goes on to say the Legislature is “determined to end orders that diminish personal accountability for health decisions, curtail family participation in extracurricular event, effectively quarantine and isolate all of the healthy individuals in the state and single out certain categories of Idaho businesses for enhanced regulation.”
Despite such sentiments, it’s unclear if lawmakers have the legal authority to simply terminate a public health order. Two recent attorney general’s opinions also suggest concurrent resolutions — which is what was introduced in the State Affairs Committee — have no legal effect, “other than stating a policy preference of the Legislature.”
State Affairs introduced the measure two days after the Senate killed an earlier resolution that would have terminated the governor’s emergency declaration. Ending the declaration would have cost the state millions of dollars in federal relief funds and done nothing to lift the restrictions listed in the public health order.
PUBLIC HEALTH DOESN’T KNOW BEST — The House Education Committee introduced two bills prohibiting public health officials from ordering school closures or other actions to prevent the spread of contagious diseases.
One bill clarifies that only the State Board of Education has the authority to close a public college or university to contain an outbreak, or to limit their programs and activities. Community college trustees would have similar authority over their institutions.
The second bill clarifies that only the governor, state board or local school board can order a public school closure, “or otherwise limit any aspect of school programs or activities to prevent the spread of contagious or infectious diseases.”
The legislation removes any authority public health officials have over schools during an pandemic or disease outbreak.
The bills mark the Legislature’s latest efforts to push back against restrictions that were enacted during the coronavirus pandemic.
THE PEOPLE KNOW BEST — A proposed constitutional amendment prohibiting the legalization of marijuana or other psychoactive drugs is on its way to the Senate floor, following a party-line vote in the Senate State Affairs Committee.
The bill sponsor, Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, said the amendment would protect Idaho from the creeping permissiveness that’s undermining family values in states that have legalized recreational drug use.
“This proposed amendment doesn’t change anything in current statute,” he said. Rather, “it preserves what we have ... and makes it more difficult for the (out-of-state) drug culture to change Idaho.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, noted that illegal drug use is already rampant here, and that amending the Constitution to outlaw something that’s already illegal is a misguided way to deal with the issue.
“Idaho’s drug problems are just as severe as other states,” he said. “The policies we have aren’t preventing any of that. Why is that? I think, very simply, it’s because we aren’t dealing with the issue of drug use in the state.”
For example, Burgoyne sits on the Millennium Fund board, which makes recommendations on how to spend some of the millions of dollars Idaho receives every year from the 1998 tobacco lawsuit settlement.
He noted that Legislature has chosen to spend the money on the expanded Medicaid program, rather than use it improve substance abuse treatment services that could help reduce drug use in Idaho.
“We aren’t putting policies in place to help deal with this issue,” he said.
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, agreed that addiction and illegal drug use are complex, societal problems.
However, the Legislature also has a role in “setting policy and sending a message about what the values of the state are,” she said. And by approving this constitutional amendment, “we can stand up and say we’re not for recreational drug use in Idaho.”
Lee noted that voters will have final say on whether this is the direction they want to go.
“We’re passing a piece of public policy and asking the people of Idaho, ‘Do you agree?’ ” she said. “My motion (recommending approval of the amendment) is to allow the people of Idaho to speak loudly about what they want in their state.”
Nearly 30 people testified for or against the measure during a public hearing on Monday. If approved by a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate, it would be submitted to voters in the 2022 general election.
