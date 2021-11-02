A purr-fect day for a walk

Julia leads her owner, Halle Kincaid, under a playground structure Monday at Sunset Park in Lewiston as Kincaid and Kellen Crawford try walking their cat for the first time. The pair wanted to give Julia, a former barn cat, more outside time. Crawford said he feels bad for her being cooped up in their small apartment most of the day.

 August Frank/Tribune

