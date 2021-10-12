A plethora of pumpkins

Cali Beirl, 4, skips through more than 4,000 pumpkins while searching for the perfect one with her parents, Tim and Alicha Beirl, of Enterprise, Ore., at the LC Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch in Clarkston on Monday. The pumpkin patch is open every day until Halloween from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1242 Highland Ave. A percentage of proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity, as it prepares to start construction on its 35th house.
