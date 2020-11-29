PULLMAN — Kelli Campbell lived her entire adult life knowing she might need a new kidney someday to survive, but when the day finally arrived it was still a shock.
Perhaps an even bigger shock: When she decided to seek a kidney transplant, her husband, Dan, proved to be the perfect match.
About 20,000 kidney transplants are conducted in the United States each year. According to the U.S. Renal Data System, about 5,900, or 29 percent, of the organs come from living donors. Roughly half are donated by someone’s relative; another 1,400 or so come from unrelated friends or acquaintances who simply want to help out. Spouses and life partners donate about 700 kidneys each year.
The Campbells talked about whether Dan should really donate one of his kidneys or serve instead as Kelli’s caregiver after the operation. However, he wasn’t about to take no for an answer.
“She didn’t have any say in the matter,” he said in a recent interview. “It was one of the few times in married life where I got to say, ‘This is what’s going to happen.’ ”
They joke about the situation quite often. After their nondiscussion discussion, Campbell said she “graciously accepted” Dan’s kidney. The transplant operation took place in August of 2019. She’s been healing and improving ever since.
“We really feel blessed,” she said. “We had a lot of support from family and friends. I’m just very grateful for everyone.”
Campbell, 44, serves as human resources director for Whitman County.
She was 17 when doctors first determined she was sick. However, it wasn’t until her freshman year in college that they diagnosed the problem as IgA nephropathy, a chronic kidney disease that gradually impairs the organ’s ability to filter blood.
There’s no known cure for the disease. Although her kidney function remained stable throughout her 20s and into her 30s, over time they became less efficient at removing toxic minerals and excess water from her blood stream. By the time she was in her 40s, she had dark circles under her eyes and spent much of her time sleeping.
Two years ago, her doctor told Campbell she’d reached the point where she either needed to get a kidney transplant or begin dialysis.
“When someone tells you your organ is failing, that’s a pretty stark reality check. You wonder how long you have to live,” she said.
Campbell decided to go with a kidney transplant because it offers several advantages over dialysis, not the least of which is greater quality of life since the patient isn’t connected to a machine.
Organs from living donors are also preferable to those from deceased donors, she said. They “turn on” sooner after the transplant, function better and last longer — about 20 years, compared to half to three-quarters as long for kidneys from a deceased donor.
Another huge advantage: The average wait time for a kidney from a deceased donor is nearly four years. Thousands of people die every year while waiting for a successful match, or become too sick to handle an operation. Finding a living donor would eliminate that problem.
When the Campbells met with a transplant surgeon at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, he told Kelli her job was to stay alive until a matching organ could be found.
Dan’s task? Go find a kidney.
“His job was to find a donor,” Campbell said.
Dan, who works as a research strategist at Washington State University, got busy creating “Team Kelli.” He started talking with everyone he knew, letting them know the situation and encouraging them to get tested. He made up cards, sent out letters and had a friend put together a social media campaign.
And along the way, he got tested himself.
The Campbells met in 1998, when they were students at Eastern Washington University.
Kelli was never secretive about her illness, so Dan learned about it at that time. He distinctly remembers thinking, “If she needed a kidney some day, I’d give her one.”
Twenty years later, “some day” became today.
“She’s my best friend, my wife, my partner, the mother of my children,” Dan said. “I just feel blessed to be able to do this for her.”
The process of signing up to be a kidney donor is “super easy,” he said. It requires blood and antigen tests to make sure the donor and donee’s blood and tissue types are compatible, so the kidney won’t be rejected. There are also medical screenings to ensure someone can donate a kidney without impairing their own health, as well as interviews to determine if they’re being coerced or pressured into the move.
“They want to make sure you’re serious,” Campbell said. “If anyone has second thoughts, they’re taken off the list.”
Potential donors have the option to make a “directed” donation, meaning their kidney would only go to a specific individual, if it’s a match.
They can also choose to do a “paired” donation, in which an incompatible donor for Patient A agrees to give a kidney to a Patient B, if Patient B has a potential donor whose kidney is a match for Patient A.
“I never imagined I’d be a direct match (for Kelli), but I thought I could do a paired donation,” Dan said. “But then they told me I was a match.”
The donation process is kept entirely separate from the transplantation team, so all Kelli initially knew was that a potential match had been found.
“The only reason she found out it was me was because I told her,” Dan said.
When the Campbells went in for the transplant operation, they asked how close a match they were. The doctors said “closer than most siblings.”
That almost proved insufficient, though, when Kelli experienced complications during the surgery. While doctors were connecting the new kidney to her renal artery, the vein essentially fell apart. A vascular surgeon had to come in and install a graft. A subsequent emergency surgery was needed when doctors determined the blood wasn’t circulating in her right leg.
“I remember hearing them say, ‘We have to take her in right now,’ ” Campbell said. “They had to run in to Dan, wake him up (after his surgery) and get him to sign an emergency waiver. What was supposed to be an eight-hour surgery ended up being about 13 hours.”
Ideally, a transplanted kidney only gets inserted into the body one time. Because hers had to be removed for the arterial graft and emergency surgery, it was put in three times.
“Because of the complications, there was only about a 50-50 chance that it would ‘wake up’ after the surgery,” Campbell said. “They didn’t tell me that until later. The surgeon contacted several of his colleagues, and they all thought it wouldn’t work. But I was up and walking in a few days, and then it turned on.”
The National Kidney Foundation notes that about 93,000 people are currently on the waiting list for kidneys from deceased donors. About 3,000 names are added to the list every month.
Like the Campbells, many of them are actively seeking living donors. They have their own versions of “Team Kelli,” printing up cards and letters, doing social media campaigns, encouraging people to get tested.
“You don’t realize how many people need transplants or understand how easy it is (to become a donor) until it’s your loved one who needs help,” Dan said. “Then you see it everywhere. You see T-shirts saying ‘My uncle needs a kidney,’ or you see stickers on cars. The issue is awareness; if there was greater awareness, I think you’d be surprised how fast this problem could be solved.”
Following her operation, Campbell spent several weeks in Seattle, going into the hospital for testing every day. The doctors wanted to monitor the functioning of the kidney, as well as check for any sign of rejection.
The check-ups eventually shifted to every other day, then once a week. Next month will be the first time she’s gone all of three months between tests.
She’ll be on medication the rest of her life to suppress her immune system and reduce the probability of a rejection. Nevertheless, she feels fortunate to be where she is.
“It’s definitely a different outlook (on life),” she said. “Some things that used to bother me don’t bother me any more. I care about taking care of my family and my community. I feel more compelled to help out.”
Unbeknownst to Campbell, hers was the 1,000th kidney transplant operation conducted by Virginia Mason Medical Center. They issued a news release marking the milestone, and asked her what she looked forward to most.
“Seeing our kids become adults,” she said. “And in the meantime, I want to return to an active lifestyle, ride bikes with my family and eventually travel.”
Campbell was back home about two months after her operation. She was “thrilled” to go trick-or-treating with her daughters last Halloween. The family also bought a travel trailer and did some exploring this past summer, and she’s gotten back on that bike.
The only problem was, they didn’t actually remove her “old” kidneys during the transplant operation. They don’t do that unless there’s a good reason for it. Consequently, her new kidney — Dan’s kidney — is located lower down, near her hip.
“I have a lump there now,” she said. “Riding a bike, it took time to get comfortable with that.”
“Now she says I’m a pain in her hip,” Dan said.
And if he has his way, he always will be.
