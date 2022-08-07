Joe Slack, left, and Deary local Anita Collins, 12, dish up barbecue sandwiches for some hunger customers Saturday during the Deary Days celebration in Deary. Slack learned the art of barbecue in Austin, Texas, a place famous for its smoked meats.
<text>Chris Speaz Jr., of Lapwai, heaves an ax at a target during the logging competition on Saturday at the Deary Friendship Day celebration. Speaz Jr. took third place in this event.</text>
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A photo taken with a drone Saturday shows a line of custom and classic cars participating in the car show competition at the Deary Days celebration in Deary.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Stewart Peterson, of Deary, works against the clock with his chainsaw during the competitive logging events Saturday at the Deary Days celebration in Deary.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A pair of duel headed axes wait to be thrown in the competitive logging events Saturday at the Deary Days celebration in Deary.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
<text>Elaine and Shane Watkins of blue grass band Beargrass cover a Johnny Cash song Saturday at the Deary Days celebration in Deary.</text>
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A crowd inspects various items that will be up for grabs in the silent auction Saturday at the Deary Days celebration in Deary.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Joe Slack, left, and Deary local Anita Collins, 12, dish up barbecue sandwiches for some hunger customers Saturday during the Deary Days celebration in Deary. Slack learned the art of barbecue in Austin, Texas, a place famous for its smoked meats.
One of the appeals of Deary Friendship Day is the way it brings both new and longtime community residents together to celebrate the place they call home.
Blue skies and warm weather greeted the hundreds of people who came out to the annual event Saturday to enjoy the parade, vendors, classic car show and auctions that took place in the middle of town.
Lesley and Rich Yanak have only lived in Deary for two years, but said Deary Friendship Day was a “pleasant surprise” when they first attended it in 2020.
“There is a real sense of community here in Deary between the schools and the fire department and the community center and all the businesses,” Rich Yanak said. “It’s real nice.”
Lesley Yanak said it is a way to see many of their friends and neighbors.
“It makes it fun and you see all the kids, and yeah, it’s a great community event,” she said.
The children taking part in the parade rode in fire trucks, on dirt bikes, and on horses while throwing candy to the eager crowd.
Members of the Deary and Kendrick Veterans of Foreign Wars color guard led the parade as they marched Second Street.
Longtime VFW member Dareld Hazeltine saluted them as they walked by. He said the VFW attends the parade every year.
“We’re representing our veterans and remembering we’re all brothers and we’re all here together,” he said.
The local Lions Club also helps out at Deary Friendship Day and organizes an auction, said Lions Club member Skip Pratt.
“Everything that we earn or take in goes directly back to the community,” he said about the Lions Club. “We don’t have anything that we keep. And every year we’re broke and then we go out and raise money and start over again.”
Pratt has been in Deary for 30 years and has gone to the event for almost all of them.
“It just brings everybody together,” he said. “It’s a good day to go out and sweat with each other.”
This year’s parade grand marshals were Lee and Nancy Swanson. The parade also featured the 50-year reunion of the Deary High School class of 1972.
Deary Friendship Day used to be called the Strawberry Festival decades ago until a disease wiped out the local strawberries, said Sarah Stanton.
Stanton is a member of the local Avon Busy Bees, a group of Deary residents who come to the parade every year to sell strawberry shortcake as a fundraiser for their organization.
Stanton said the Avon Busy bees was a national lady’s group that began in 1920. It went defunct in the 1970s but some, like the one in Deary, managed to stay together. They perform charitable acts such as delivering meals and sending birthday cards to residents.
Stanton said her favorite part of Deary Friendship Day is “seeing people you haven’t seen in a year.”