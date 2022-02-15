Roses are red, violets are blue, Valentines for seniors make Clarkston kids happy, too.
About 15 students from Clarkston elementary schools had a parade outside Evergreen Estates in Clarkston for Valentine’s Day on Monday.
Students from all four elementary schools in Clarkston made thousands of Valentine’s Day cards for the residents at Evergreen Estates, and students made and signed a banner that was held during the parade. Residents waved at the students from their windows and balconies as they passed by.
Stephanie Lower, sixth grade teacher at Heights Elementary School, said many students volunteered to come for the Valentine’s Day parade. “We take coming here very seriously,” Lower said. “They had to apply because all the kids wanted to come.”
Fiona Renggli, a sixth grader at Parkway Elementary School, wanted to visit because of her familiarity with Evergreen Estates. “I know some of the residents because my great-grandfather used to be here, so it reminds me of good memories,” Renggli said.
Sophia O’Harra, another Parkway sixth grader, also had a family connection. “My mom works here, so it’s fun to see her and all the people here,” she said, and it makes the residents happy.
Two other Parkway sixth graders said the visit made both the seniors and the students feel good.
“It kinda felt like the right thing to do,” Jayce Zeliff said. “It’s kind.” Kyron Jollymore echoed Zeliff’s response that it was the right thing to do, adding that he didn’t want the residents to feel lonely.
Jollymore was also holding the banner during the parade, which he said was fun but he had to change positions or his arm would get tired.
Zakarie Vanallen, a fourth grade student from Grantham Elementary School, said she enjoyed creating the valentines and visiting residents to make them happy. “I really like helping old people,” she said.
After the students finished the parade they had hot chocolate, cookies and candy at the main entrance. Janenne O’Malley, a resident at Evergreen Estates, stopped by to thank the students for coming. She also joined them in the parade, following behind with her walker. The students came by last year when O’Malley had recently moved to the facility.
“It was so much fun, I wanted to join them this time,” she said. “I love kids. I’m willing to go do anything with children.”
The visit from the students is part of the “Send Some Love” campaign that also involved residents in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley sending in cards, letters or care packages, and sharing photos on Facebook and Instagram using #SendSomeLove, which will be shared with the residents. The visit from the students is only the icing on the Valentine’s Day treat for the residents.
“It’s so they can know they are loved, appreciated and feel seen,” Lower said.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.