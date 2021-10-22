This last month has felt like a grown-up’s version of musical chairs here at the Lewiston Tribune.
The music starts to play, and everyone in the newsroom moves from chair to chair until the music stops and the scramble begins to grab a place to sit. A key distinction is that no chairs are being removed.
It all started when longtime Inland 360 editor Jennifer Bauer came into my office with word that she was accepting a new career opportunity outside of journalism. While thrilled for Bauer, it left us with some pretty big shoes to fill.
Let the musical chairs begin.
Mary Stone, city editor at the Tribune for nearly four years and a reporter here before that, has excitedly agreed to transition into the editor’s job for Inland 360, our alternative weekly publication. For the past couple weeks she has been pulling double duty, filling in as interim editor of 360 while still doing the many tasks associated with the city editor role. The city editor is in charge of the day-to-day coordination of the newsroom, making sure reporters are working on the stories needed for the next day’s paper, more in-depth articles for Sunday 1A or any one of our weekly sections, such as Outdoors and Business, all while coordinating with our photo staff and page designers to ensure the best look and presentation for our readers.
The move by Stone left us with a pretty significant position to fill in the newsroom.
Can you hear the music playing?
Matt Baney, assistant city editor and, before that, sports editor and reporter at the Tribune, agreed to take on the challenging role of city editor. A Lewiston native and Lewis-Clark State College graduate, Baney has the journalism chops and knowledge of the community to make the transition to city editor seamless.
That left us needing to fill the assistant city editor job, which is the person who edits many of the stories our reporters produce.
Queue up the music.
Jennifer Ladwig, a Washington State University graduate who helped edit and design pages for our sister publication, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News before departing to get her master’s degree at Portland State University, has returned to the fold and is taking on the duties of assistant city editor.
That should about wrap things up, but wait: The music is playing again.
The Tribune’s K-12 education reporter, Angela Palermo, had a need to work closer to her home on the Palouse, so she accepted a similar reporting position at the Daily News. To fill the reporting position, we called on editor and page designer Kaylee Brewster to change seats. Brewster — who received her bachelor’s from Lewis-Clark State College and a master’s degree in Scotland — has been a frequent contributor to Inland 360, which she will continue to do in addition to her K-12 reporting duties.
And the music plays on.
Bob Johnson, who served for years as an editor and page designer, graciously agreed to return to the Tribune family in that role and has been back for a week now getting retrained on the systems here.
I’d like to say that’s the end of musical chairs, but we have one last round to play.
Photo editor Pete Caster has accepted a job in the same role at the Tacoma News Tribune. His last day with us was Thursday. Award-winning Tribune photographer August Frank is taking over as photo editor, and we hope to have a hiring decision on a new photographer within the next week or two.
That’s it for this round of Tribune newsroom musical chairs. Thanks for playing along.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.