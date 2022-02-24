BOISE — I’ve been thinking a lot about retirement lately.
There are things I don’t like about this job — stories and activities I don’t enjoy covering.
I spend too much time writing about people behaving badly, too much time parachuting into meetings or events. I do a quick write-up and then it’s off to the next assignment.
That’s the nature of the beast, though. Reporters are the ultimate rolling stones. We stick around long enough to learn a few things and then move on. The job isn’t conducive to long-term relationships.
I think it’s important work — letting readers know what’s going on in their communities, letting elected officials in particular know that someone is watching. But so much more could be said about the issues we cover. We just skim the surface — and the surface is often the least interesting, least insightful layer.
I yearn for a deeper understanding. I want to slow down, know more, be consumed by subjects that fascinate me. Instead of rolling on by, I’d like to stick around and gather moss.
So I think about joining the Great Retirement. I dream of spending my days writing about things that sink their roots into my soul.
But lawmakers aren’t cooperating.
Over the past week, they’ve made it hard to imagine letting go.
Time and again, they’ve shown me the best of themselves. Whether it’s arguing about House floor procedures, debating their constitutional duty to promote temperance and morality, or simply memorializing deceased colleagues, they’ve shown why the Idaho Legislature is so addictive and inspiring.
It doesn’t have to be that way, right? Lawmakers come here every year knowing the only thing they really have to do is pass a budget. They could be satisfied with that, with doing the bare minimum.
But they never are. They always try to do more, try to adopt public policy that makes their state and the lives of its citizens just a little better.
House Concurrent Resolution 29 is one example of that. It doesn’t implement any new laws; it simply seeks to educate people about new research regarding ACEs, or “adverse childhood experiences.”
“HCR 29 is an invitation to learn more and begin to use this information to improve the lives of Idaho children and families,” said Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, during Friday’s Senate floor debate.
Adverse childhood experiences include physical and emotional abuse and neglect, sexual abuse, the separation from or loss of a parent because of divorce or death, substance abuse, domestic violence and mental illness.
Even one of these experiences can negatively affect a child’s physical and emotional health into adulthood, Nelson said. Four or more dramatically increases the chances that they’ll drop out of school, be unemployed, suffer chronic health problems or wind up in prison.
“ACEs science starts with a key shift in understanding people and problematic behavior,” he said. “It encourages us to ask, ‘What happened to you,’ rather than ‘What’s wrong with you.’ ”
The good news, Nelson said, is that children can build resilience. One stable, supportive relationship with a nurturing adult can buffer the negative effects of ACEs and help them heal.
“We can all be that to a child,” he said.
Moreover, as teachers, social workers, court officials and legislators learn more about ACEs, they can change their practices in ways that minimizes harm in the first place. That’s the whole point of HCR 29.
“That’s all this resolution is asking,” said Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland. “We’re imploring judges, the executive branch and the legislative branch to become more informed about these things. It will save lives, it will save dollars and it will be a great step forward for Idaho. When you know better, you do better, and this is an opportunity to do better in our state.”
I’ve covered the Idaho Legislature for 14 years now. The dealings that go on here can certainly make you cynical. At times, they’ll make you despair.
But people behaving badly is only part of the story. Ultimately — for those who embrace the history and the process — a citizen legislature is about good people trying to do their best. They don’t always get it right, but they keep looking for opportunities to do better, to be better and encourage others to join them in that pursuit.
If and when I decide to retire, that’s what I’ll remember most.
