Temperatures are up, gas prices are down and prospects for the last hurrah of summer are looking pretty good for the coming Labor Day weekend.
Thursday’s slightly cooler temperatures and light rain will yield to more hot and dry weather starting today, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Skies will be mostly clear, with the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley forecast calling for highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-60s for each day of the three-day weekend.
“Temperatures will be running about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for the weekend,” meteorologist Steven Van Horn said. “And through next week, we’re going to continue to see temperatures that are slightly above normal. Nothing too hot. We’re not looking at any strong high-pressure ridges building in.”
There is hardly a chance of any precipitation in the region, save for this afternoon and evening. Van Horn said some scattered showers and thunderstorms could pass through the areas that run along the mountain passes between Idaho and Montana. After that, things should be dry.
Nearly 200,000 Idahoans will travel this weekend, with approximately 36 million hitting the road nationwide.
“Historically, Labor Day isn’t as busy as Memorial Day or Independence Day, but it’s definitely a chance for one last summer adventure,” AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde said in a news release. “Some of our two-lane state highways could also get pretty crowded as people camp, hike and explore the backcountry.”
Those heading for the hills to get a break from the heat in the valleys will also get a break at the pump. Inexpensive crude oil, highly productive refineries and abundant gasoline stocks have combined to keep a lid on prices, according to AAA. As of this week, the U.S. average gas price is $2.60, 17 cents less than a month ago and 23 cents less than a year ago.
The Idaho average price stood at $2.83, 9 cents less than a month ago and 42 cents less than a year ago. Prices in Lewiston on Thursday stood between $2.66 and $2.74 per gallon for regular gasoline, according to the gas price aggregator website www.gasbuddy.com. AAA noted that while Idaho gas prices can be among the most expensive in the country because of geographic and population factors, this year has been different.
“Surprisingly, the summer surge in gas prices was over before it started,” Conde said. “Idaho is a very busy place in the summertime, as tourists and residents take advantage of the warm weather to embark on a series of road trips across our state. This year has been no exception, but we’ve also had nearly three consecutive months of falling gas prices — something we’re much more likely to see after Labor Day, not before.”
While AAA was talking up the positive energy imparted by lower gas prices, it was simultaneously reminding travelers to stay mindful while on the roads. According to an analysis of data by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, two people die every day in crashes caused by drivers running red lights. In 2017, the most recent year with available data, 939 people died nationwide in such crashes.
Eleven of those fatalities were in Washington and two were in Idaho, according to the study. There were 104 fatal crashes between 2008 and 2017 in Idaho and Washington that were caused by running red lights.
Overall, deaths from running red lights are at a 10-year high, and 28 percent higher than 2012. The foundation urged drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to stay alert when approaching intersections and to pay attention when crossing any street.
Local law enforcement agencies also announced that they will be cracking down on impaired driving throughout the weekend with the use of emphasis patrols. The additional patrols during the evening and nighttime hours will run through Wednesday, according to the Moscow Police Department.
