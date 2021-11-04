A new purpose

Cleveland Construction employee Anthony Knapp works at removing an old window Wednesday on the former machine shop building on the old Lewiston High School campus. The Boys and Girls Club in Lewiston has plans to turn the building into an auction and storage facility. Garage doors were slated to be installed later in the day.

 Caitlin Beesley/Tribune

