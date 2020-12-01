When Scott Dunbarr needed a place for his father-in-law when he moves to Lewiston next year, he was able to find a solution in a recently revised zoning code that allows him to create an accessory dwelling unit on his own property.
“It will be a cool project,” Dunbarr said of the detached shop at his Lewiston Orchards home he plans on converting into a one-bedroom living quarters. “It’s pure and simple. We’re actually turning it into an in-law unit.”
Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch said Dunbarr’s permit for the project is one of four that have been approved since the Lewiston City Council relaxed its rules regarding accessory dwelling units a little more than a year ago. Previously, detached accessory dwellings were only allowed on Normal Hill.
“We’ve long allowed duplexes in the single-family zones if they had a minimum of 10,000 square feet,” Von Tersch said. “But the accessory units are different from the standpoint that now they don’t have to be attached. So there’s a lot more flexibility.”
One of the goals was to help increase the city’s scant stock of affordable housing, defined by Community Development as housing that doesn’t exceed 30 percent of a household’s income. And while four new units being created since the zoning code change might not seem like a lot, Von Tersch said it represents a good starting pace. If more people like Dunbarr successfully take the plunge, others may catch wind and turn some underused space into an investment opportunity.
Dunbarr’s project won’t immediately add to the city’s housing stocks, but it will in the long term. He said that his family’s eventual plan is to buy some land elsewhere and build a new house, then rent out both the home and the accessory dwelling unit.
He and his wife, Sheree, bought the house sight-unseen and moved from California about six months ago. Dunbarr explained that he was fleeing the liberal politics of his former home state and what he sees as the over-restrictive policies California Gov. Gavin Newsome has imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The governor made us an offer we couldn’t refuse,” he said. “We needed to get out of there so that my kids can go to school. Between me being conservative and being caught up in all the liberal hubbub, the time was right for my family.”
His sister and brother-in-law already live in Lewiston, so that’s how they got turned on to Idaho, he said, adding that the state and city have been more than welcoming.
“Everyone’s been great, the permits department, the DMV,” he said. “It’s been fantastic.”
The shop is just a shell right now, but he’s going to invest about $50,000 to make it into a comfortable living space. And he’s confident of an eventual return on his investment since an earlier search for a place for his father-in-law came up empty.
“To have this rental will be good,” Dunbarr said, estimating that he will charge about $800 per month. “It will be swooped up quick.”
Two of the other new accessory dwelling units are also shop conversions, and the fourth is the creation of a basement apartment. Adding an accessory dwelling unit will undoubtedly raise the value of the owner’s property, but Von Tersch said the resulting increase in property taxes shouldn’t be high enough to act as a deterrent.
For example, the average cost of the four new accessory dwelling units is about $25,000, she said. That would add about $495 to an annual property tax bill using last year’s levy rate. But depending on factors like size, finishes and other amenities, the units can rent for between $600 and $1,200 per month.
Several other scenarios are possible with the relaxed regulations. For example, an elderly person can now build and live in a small, detached home on their property and rent out the main house.
“It’s a great way to age in place, instead of having people needing to pack up and leave their neighborhoods to find the right-sized house,” Von Tersch said.
The city council also amended the zoning code to allow people who create accessory dwelling units to use them as short-term rentals through services like Airbnb.
Von Tersch is working on another initiative to encourage new housing in the city by looking for properties that are suitable for new development. She is using computerized mapping data to sort potential properties into three categories: ready to go, ready to go with a little more effort and money, and not ready at all.
Once the sorting is done, she plans on contacting owners to let them know about factors like their minimum lot size and that their property might be suitable for something like an accessory dwelling unit, subdividing a new lot, creation of a duplex or building apartments.
“Of course, it’s completely their choice if they want to proceed or not,” she said. “But I don’t think a lot of people are really aware that they could create another lot, or they could create an accessory apartment. Even if it only stirs the interest of half a dozen or a dozen people, we’re still better off.”
And Community Development will stand ready to assist if they need help understanding the processes and fees required by the city. It can even help them step through how to build a list of expected costs, she said.
