A new Olympic sport?

Robert Goodin, of Seattle, pushes his son Bobby Goodin, 14 months, around the Mtn Dew Skatepark in Lewiston recently. Bobby doesn’t enjoy long road trips, so Robert and his mother, India Goodin, have to find ways to keep him entertained. The high temperature at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport was 95 on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane. Today’s forecast calls for a high of 92, according to the outlook on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

